Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Why The Kardashians Love Corey Gamble For Kris Jenner 5 Years After Divorcing Caitlyn 

Corey Gamble & Kris Jenner
Shutterstock
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble 9th Annual WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards, Arrivals, The Museum of Modern Art, New York, USA - 06 Nov 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have a romantic outing at Malibu's Geoffrey's restaurant. The couple brought out their adorable pet dog to join them for the outing.Pictured: Kris Jenner, Corey GambleBACKGRID USA 11 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble The Fresh Air Fund Annual Spring Benefit: Camp Tommy 20th Anniversary Celebration, Ziegfeld Ballroom, New York, USA - 22 May 2019
Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble Annual Summer Spectacular to benefit the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Alcohol and Drug Prevention, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2016 Annual Brent Shapiro Foundation For Alcohol And Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular - Arrivals View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Editor

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been going strong for 6 years and they have the full support of her family! HollywoodLife has learned why her 6 kids have fallen for Corey!

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been dating since 2014, and her kids couldn’t be happier for her. “The Kardashian and Jenner kids absolutely love Corey,” a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife, exclusively. “They were worried about Kris after she and Caitlyn [Jenner] divorced, as it was a really hard time for her at first,” the insider notes. Kris and Caitlyn (formerly Bruce), separated sometime around 2013 and their divorce was finalized in 2015.

Following her split from Caitlyn, “Corey came in and kind of saved Kris in a way,” the insider says, explaining, “He gives her so much attention and is so helpful when she needs things. He helps out with everything from fixing little things around the house to grabbing something at the store if she needs it.”

Corey has become engrained in Kris’ friend groups. “He’s friendly with her friends and their spouses, including the Hilfiger family,” the source says. Kris is very close with designer, Tommy Hilfiger. “She brings Corey everywhere. Her kids are really happy for her and they think he’s easy to talk to and just an all around good guy who loves their mom,” the insider concludes.

Corey Gamble & Kris Jenner on the red carpet

(L-R) Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kendall and Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala in New York City on May 6, 2019. (Photo credit: Shutterstock) 

Although the Kardashian-Jenner clan are big fans of Corey, it wasn’t always that way. As seen during season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris’ daughters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian were hesitant about Corey in the beginning (as seen below) because Kris never formally told them that they were official.

Corey previously dated Sheree Buchanana from 2007-2010. He first met Kris at designer Riccardo Tisci‘s 40th birthday party in Ibiza, Spain. When they met, Corey was working for Scooter Braun as Justin Bieber‘s tour manager.