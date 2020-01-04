Corey Gamble, 39, & Kris Jenner, 64: How He Feels About Having His Own Kids With Her

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner ‘have had several conversations’ about having kids. Now, HollywoodLife has learned whether or not this is a path the couple wishes to pursue after five years of dating.

Kris Jenner’s two marriages have given her six kids and 10 grandchildren, but when it comes to the 64-year-old reality television star’s current relationship with Corey Gamble, 39, those numbers change. In their five years of dating, the couple has neither welcomed any kids together nor revealed a desire to do so. That doesn’t bother Corey — far from it! “Corey Gamble is content not getting married. He knows at his age this is something that could or could not happen, same with having his own kids, and he’s happy. He loves life the way it is,” a source close to the family EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

Regardless, babies aren’t a taboo subject between Corey and Kris. “He and Kris have have had several conversations about it,” our source reveals, but Corey has “not made any of his own sacrifices for Kris when it comes to children or marriage.” Instead, Corey — who has worked as a tour manager for Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, and therefore is close with Justin Bieber — has been “focused on himself and his own career, life and goals his entire life,” our source explains. “He’s quite good with the way things are.”

It’s not like Corey is missing out on being a father figure, anyways. “He’s got [Kris’] grandkids when he needs his fix and he’s strict, but amazing with them and engaging and very hands on,” our source continues. “He’s always there to help out if any of the kids need it. He really does consider them his as well when it comes to taking care of them and disciplining them, too.”

Kris is on the same page with Corey when it comes to their future plans, we’ve heard. The momager “is content with where she’s at in her life with Corey and doesn’t ever see the need to get married again to Corey or anyone,” another source previously told HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. Even with no wedding ring in the foreseeable future, Corey and Kris are standing strong. The lovers recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in St. Barts in December, and were pictured right by one another’s sides, more than once!