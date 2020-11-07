Megan Fox Cuddles Up To Machine Gun Kelly After Feuding With Ex Brian Austin Green On Social Media

Megan Fox was spotted happily walking hand-in-hand with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly for the first time after publicly accusing her ex Brian Austin Green of using their children ‘to posture via Instagram’.

Megan Fox, 34, didn’t appear to be letting her recent public feud with ex Brian Austin Green, 47, ruin her mood during her latest outing with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 30, on Nov. 6! The actress was seen walking and holding hands with the rapper in Studio City, CA and was all smiles as they walked by cameras. She wore a black jacket and light blue denim jeans with black stripes along the sides as well as a brown beanie-style hat while here blond beau wore a black graphic sweatshirt with white graphic pants and a black backward baseball cap.

At one point during their stroll, they stopped holding hands and got even closer by putting their arms around each other instead. The brunette beauty topped her look off with black and white sneakers and the musician wore white boots with black laces, zippers, and soles.

Although the lovebirds are known for often going out on PDA-filled days and nights, this is the first public sighting we’ve seen of them since Megan made headlines for publicly shading her Brian on an one of his Halloween Instagram pics that featured their son Journey, 4. Although the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star didn’t mention Megan in the pic, which showed him in costume with their youngest son beside him in what appeared to be a Spider-Man costume, it got her attention, and in a response she left, she seemed to indicate she didn’t want their children in public photos. She also accused him of using their children to make her look like an “absent mother.”

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in,” she wrote in the response. “I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year.”

“You have them half the time! Congratulations, you are truly a remarkable human,” she continued. “Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?” Shortly after Megan posted her eye-catching response, Brian deleted the photo and reposted a version of just him with Journey cropped out. He also thanked fans for their support.

Megan’s shade comes after the former couple separated in May after nearly 10 years of marriage. They are co-parenting their three children, which includes Journey as well as Noah, 8, and Bodhi, 6, and although the Jennifer’s Body star has romantically moved on with MGK, who she was first spotted with shortly after announcing her split from Brian, Brian has appeared to stay single. He was seen with out and about with model Tina Louise as well as Courtney Stodden, but has not confirmed any new relationship.