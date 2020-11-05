Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Cuddle In Sweet Throwback Pic & Fans Say They’re ‘Soulmates’

As Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick continue to spend time together, she posted a throwback photo of the pair that has fans buzzing about the status of their romance.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are continuing to fuel rumors that they’re back together. On Nov. 4, Kourtney took to her Instagram Story to share a major throwback photo of herself and Scott. In the pic, they’re dressed up for a special event, and Kourt is snuggled close to Scott in a prom-like pose.

This post comes after Kourtney and Scott, who dated for nearly 10 years when they split in 2015, both posted pictures together from Kim Kardashian’s birthday vacation at the end of October. All of Kim’s closest friends and family members were present on the trip, but Scott and Kourt seemed to steal some alone time for a bike ride. Kourtney shared two selfies of them on the excursion, while Scott posted an image of the two on the beach, with a romantic sunset in the background.

Scott and Kourtney have been on good terms as co-parents to their three kids for quite some time now, but they’ve been spending more and more time together since his split from Sofia Richie in May. Fans are convinced that the reality stars are “meant to be” and have been flooding social media with comments about how they’re “soulmates.” However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, the pair’s relationship is not romantic at this time.

“The playful banter they used to have when they were on good terms before their split is back because their friendship is back on solid ground,” our source explained. Another insider added, “They are happy being friends and showing their family that they can coexist. They both feel it’s good for the kids to see them get along and do things together.”

Meanwhile, amidst all the time that Scott has been spending with Kourtney, he also seems to be enjoying the single life. In October, he was spotted out with models Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin on two separate occasions. He also spent some time with Amelia Hamlin on Halloween weekend, although sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the two are just friends who “run in the same circle.”