Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Fans Go Wild After He Seemingly Flirts With Her On Instagram

Who’s the mystery lady in Scott Disick’s beach photo? The ‘KUWTK’ star caused an uproar after posting a photo with a person whom fans believed was none other than his ex, Kourtney Kardashian!

Scott Disick, 37, just gave fans renewed hope for a reconciliation with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 40. The Flip It Like Disick’s followers went wild after Scott posted a photo of himself with his arm wrapped around a mystery woman/girl on the beach amid Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday trip on the private island of Tetiaroa in French Polynesia. It was a faraway shot, so fans weren’t sure if the second person in the picture — who was wearing a maxi dress and had long, dark hair — could’ve been Scott and Kourtney’s eight-year-old daughter Penelope Disick.

Whoever she was, Scott got cheeky in his Instagram caption by writing, “Working on my night moves.” That earned a laugh out of his ex, who left a laughing cat face emoji in the comments section!

The photo and Instagram exchange combined sent fans into an excited frenzy. “JUST GO BACK WITH KOURTNEY, MARRY HER AND GO FOR BABY NUMBER 4,” one fan commented, and another wrote, “Please tell me that’s Kourtney!!” Others just assumed Scott’s beach buddy was indeed Kourt, leaving comments like “Has to be Kourt!!!!” and “YOU AND KOURTNEY ARE GOING TO SAVE 2020.”

Kourtney didn’t leave fans to guess who she was hanging out with, though, when she shared vacation photos of herself bicycling with Scott earlier that day! The first picture showed Kourtney flashing a bright smile while snapping a photo on her bike, with Scott giving his signature cool dad look behind her. Scott took over selfie-taking duties in the next photo, and they were noticeably alone in the pictures.

Scott and Kourtney’s son Mason Disick, 10, also tagged along for the family getaway, since Kim shared a photo of Scott and his eldest son cuddling in her birthday photo roundup post on Oct. 27. Scott and Kourtney’s two younger children, Penelope and Reign Disick, 5, weren’t pictured.

HollywoodLife recently learned that Kourtney and Scott “have been spending more time together than ever,” which a source close to the parents EXCLUSIVELY told us at the end of October. Scott now has more free time since reportedly breaking up with his girlfriend of three years, Sofia Richie, 22, for good in August. The insider added, “[Scott and Kourtney] used this time to really figure out how to co-parent best for themselves and the kids and it’s surprisingly easier than ever for them during this time.”

However, Scott has also been seen out and about with women this past month, like 24-year-old model Bella Banos. Regardless, a source close to Scott EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “Scott isn’t looking for anything serious right now. His love for Sofia ran really deep, and although that chapter is closed, it just ended.” Before he began dating Sofia in 2017, Scott had dated Kourtney between 2006-2015.