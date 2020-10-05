Scott Disick: How He Feels About Romance With Bella Banos After Sofia Richie Split

Is ‘The Lord’ back on the market? Months after Scott Disick and Sofia Richie split, he had dinner with model Bella Banos, and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned if this means he’s actively dating again.

It seems Scott Disick needs a little more time to mend his broken heart following his breakup with Sofia Richie. Though Scott, 37, was recently seen having dinner with 24-year-old Bella Banos, a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that this was not the start of a grand romance. “Scott isn’t looking for anything serious right now. His love for Sofia ran really deep, and although that chapter is closed, it just ended.”

“He’s really, really trying to focus on himself and his health right now,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. Scott and Sofia, 22, ended their three-year relationship in August, after a brief reconciliation following their split in May. Instead of diving headfirst into the dating pool, the insider says Scott is making himself a priority. “He’s practicing self-care as much as possible, and it can be challenging at times, but he and Kourtney [Kardashian, his ex] are in the best place they’ve been in a while.” The insider says that Kourtney, 41, is happy that Scott is “single right now” so that he can “just focus on himself” and their three children, Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign. 5.

“He’s been seeing the kids more than ever, probably daily,” the source adds. “[Scott and Kourtney] live so close, and since the kids are home, they both have been flexible when it comes to scheduling. It’s really nice, and the kids love it.”

“This doesn’t mean he’s not going to date or spend time with someone,” the insider says, explaining why Scott was spotted with Bella at Nobu on Oct. 1. The model and budding YouTube personality and Scott seemingly go back, joining Scott on a Costa Rican vacation in 2017. However, the insider says that while Scott might grab dinner or a coffee with someone, “he’s not going to rush into having a girlfriend just to have one.”

As Scott was having dinner with Bella, Sofia was seen with Jaden Smith at Delilah in West Hollywood. Sofia and Jaden, 22, were also seen getting flirty over Labor Day weekend, causing many to speculate if they were a couple. It turns out that they’re just good friends. “Sofia and Jaden have known each other for years, so it’s no surprise to see them hanging out,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. They’re so used to all these romance rumors that they just laugh them off now.