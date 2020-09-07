See Pics
Sofia Richie Reunites With Ex Jaden Smith After Hugging At The Beach, Post Scott Disick Split

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Richie hides from photographers under a blanket while arriving with Jaden Smith at a friend's house in Malibu. The two friends just finished their late night dinner together at Nobu before ending the evening with friends. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Richie hangs out with her friends without a mask amid coronavirus pandemic. Sofia was spotted again without boyfriend Scott Disick amid reports that the couple is "on a break'' following Scott's recent rehab stint. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith, who dated in 2012, showed up to a friend’s house for a party and tried to hide behind a blanket after having a great time running around and hugging each other at the beach.

It looks like Sofia Richie, 22, and ex Jaden Smith, 22, had a busy and fun-filled day and night on Sept. 6 when they were seen frolicking on the beach, going to dinner, and then arriving at a friend’s house to party the night away in Malibu. The model tried to hide behind a yellow and white blanket that one of her friends was holding up when she showed up to the pal’s home with the rapper at the end of the day and was all smiles. They were both dressed in casual clothing and looked comfortable and relaxed as they mingled with the group.

Sofia Richie hides behind a blanket while arriving at a friend’s house with Jaden Smith. Backgrid)

The party came after Sofia and Jaden turned heads while having a blast on a Malibu beach with other friends, which you can see in pics here. The blonde beauty wore a pink bikini while running around the sand and taking dips in the water and the son of Will Smith, 51, wore pink and blue swim shorts and did the same. At one point, the two young stars held hands while splashing about in the water and happily hugged while sitting under the sun.

After their beach outing, Sofia and Jaden dried off and changed before enjoying dinner with their friends at Nobu restaurant. Sofia had her tresses up for the occasion and wore a long-sleeved black top and black pants while Jaden also wore dark clothing. The group talked throughout their delicious meal and it seemed like the perfect way to cap off an energized day in the ocean.

Sofia Richie partied it up with Jaden Smith and other friends after spending the day at the beach and at a restaurant for dinner. (Backgrid)

Sofia and Jaden’s latest outings come after the two had a brief romance in 2012. Sofia is also newly single as she and her most recent long-term boyfriend Scott Disick, 37, broke up earlier this year before reuniting in July and then calling it quits again. She’s been spotted out and about a lot since the split, and it seems she’s taking full advantage of being young in the gorgeous summer days!

It’s great to see Sofia and Jaden being friendly and living it up during L.A.’s hottest day of the year. We’ll be on the lookout to see if there’s any more sightings with these two in the near future.