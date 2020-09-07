Sofia Richie Reunites With Ex Jaden Smith After Hugging At The Beach, Post Scott Disick Split

Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith, who dated in 2012, showed up to a friend’s house for a party and tried to hide behind a blanket after having a great time running around and hugging each other at the beach.

It looks like Sofia Richie, 22, and ex Jaden Smith, 22, had a busy and fun-filled day and night on Sept. 6 when they were seen frolicking on the beach, going to dinner, and then arriving at a friend’s house to party the night away in Malibu. The model tried to hide behind a yellow and white blanket that one of her friends was holding up when she showed up to the pal’s home with the rapper at the end of the day and was all smiles. They were both dressed in casual clothing and looked comfortable and relaxed as they mingled with the group.

The party came after Sofia and Jaden turned heads while having a blast on a Malibu beach with other friends, which you can see in pics here. The blonde beauty wore a pink bikini while running around the sand and taking dips in the water and the son of Will Smith, 51, wore pink and blue swim shorts and did the same. At one point, the two young stars held hands while splashing about in the water and happily hugged while sitting under the sun.

After their beach outing, Sofia and Jaden dried off and changed before enjoying dinner with their friends at Nobu restaurant. Sofia had her tresses up for the occasion and wore a long-sleeved black top and black pants while Jaden also wore dark clothing. The group talked throughout their delicious meal and it seemed like the perfect way to cap off an energized day in the ocean.

Sofia and Jaden’s latest outings come after the two had a brief romance in 2012. Sofia is also newly single as she and her most recent long-term boyfriend Scott Disick, 37, broke up earlier this year before reuniting in July and then calling it quits again. She’s been spotted out and about a lot since the split, and it seems she’s taking full advantage of being young in the gorgeous summer days!

It’s great to see Sofia and Jaden being friendly and living it up during L.A.’s hottest day of the year. We’ll be on the lookout to see if there’s any more sightings with these two in the near future.