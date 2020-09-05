Sofia Richie Stuns In Sexy Cutoff Daisy Dukes While Picking Up Coffee — See Pic

Sofia Richie looked amazing in a loose white top and a pair of Daisy Dukes when she went on a coffee outing in Malibu, CA.

Sofia Richie, 22, continued to stun in another pair of Daisy Dukes on Sept. when she went to pick up some coffee at Blue Bottle Coffee in Malibu, CA on Sept. 5. The blonde beauty wore a loose white short-sleeved top with short cutoff denim shorts and sandals while holding a tray of two coffees during the outing. She also had long hair down and wore a light-colored face mask to protect herself and others from the coronavirus.

Sofia’s latest coffee run is just one of many times we’ve seen her sporting Daisy Dukes while out and about. The model donned the stylish shorts along with another white top when she was spotted playing Tennis on a beach on Aug. 7. She also showed off a similar look at Malibu Country Mart when she wore Daisy Dukes and a tan crop top under a tan sweater on Sept. 1.

Quarantine has seemed to be good for Sofia, who has been wowing with her toned figure in various eye-catching outfits all summer. The newly single gal even shared a flattering Instagram mirror selfie, which can be seen below, that showed her posing while wearing a cute bikini top that was white with a purple floral design and multi-colored shorts, and her impressive flat stomach was on full display. She also wore sunglasses in the snapshot and gave off a confident facial expression.

It’s great to see Sofia enjoying her hot weather days and not getting too caught up in her latest breakup with Scott Disick, 37. The longtime couple, who dated around three years, called it quits in May and after spending the Fourth of July together, it was rumored that they were back together. By mid-Aug., however, another breakup report surfaced, and this time, it seems like the former lovebirds are moving on for good.

Now that the summer is coming to a close, we look forward to seeing Sofia’s choice of style in the Fall. She always manages to inspire with her wardrobe and we have a feeling she’ll continue to in the months to come!