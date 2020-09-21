Scott Disick Leaves Cryptic Comment On Sofia Richie’s Gorgeous New Pic 1 Month After Split

Scott Disick is showing support to his ex-girlfriend in a new Instagram post. Despite not following her anymore, he left a comment in Hebrew in honor of Rosh Hashanah.

It seems like there’s no hard feelings from Scott Disick, 37, towards his ex Sofia Richie, 22, following their “for good” split in August after three years as a couple. Just one month later, he left a comment on one of her Instagram posts that wished her nothing but the best. Though Rosh Hashanah ended the night before, Sofia shared a Sept. 21 photo of what she wore during the Jewish New Year celebration over the weekend. Scott in Hebrew told Sofia in the comments, “Have a good and sweet year,” writing “Shanah tovah umetukah.”

“Rosh Hashanah gave me an excuse to put on an outfit,” Sofia wrote in the caption, showing a photo wearing a chic camel colored pant suit with a black turtleneck. She posed with her hand in a pocket of the trousers, while leaning against a black metal staircase. The 22-year-old looked so beautiful and stylish in the photo, which fans were curious how Scott came across since he stopped following Sofia on the ‘gram in August.

Fans were quite divided over Scott commenting on a photo of Sofia after their split, even though the message seemed cordial and innocent. User ml_simovic wrote, “@letthelordbewithyou “I’m here for this!” and @aline_nahoom cheered, “get back together!!!” under Scott’s comment. But there were plenty of Sofia’s fans who don’t want a reunion.

However, there were a lot more users who were not down for the two getting back together. @noimnotpersian told Scott, “leave her alone,” while Sofia fan, @fvbriii wrote, “NO TF NO,” under Scott’s comment. User @cardiganbackyardigan wrote to Scott, “Step away from the young girl,” while @shamrin43 asked him, “I thought you two broke up.”

Scott and Sofia initially ended things in late May, a few weeks after he left rehab to deal with past emotional trauma. Then on Memorial Day weekend, The Lord accompanied ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and their three kids to a luxury resort in southwestern Utah. The former couple spent plenty of time together over the summer, both at home at the Kar-Jenner Malibu beach rental and on vacation trips to Idaho. While Scott and Sofia ended up in friendly social settings together in mid-July, a month later they stopped following each other on Instagram and were over for good.

“They’re just on different pages so it’s unlikely they’ll get back together at this point,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “They had been spending some time together to see if they could work things out. Scott was open to the idea of a reconciliation but he wanted to focus most of his attention and time on his kids,” the insider added.

“[Scott] thinks Sofia is an amazing person, but at the end of the day their age difference is something that is a real challenge,” the source noted, referencing their 15 year age gap. “Scott has already experienced a lot of steps of adulthood that Sofia is still looking forward to.”