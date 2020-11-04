Sofia Richie Makes Out With New BF Matthew Morton On Dinner Date With Friends — See PDA Pic

PDA was on the menu when Sofia Richie and new beau Matthew Morton went out to dinner in Beverly Hills. While the couple was waiting for their meal, they snuck in a quick makeout sesh!

Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton’s lips weren’t socially distancing from each other during a dinner with friends on Nov. 2. Quite the opposite. While sitting at an outdoor eatery in Malibu, Sofia, 22, and Matthew, 27, couldn’t help themselves and just had to sneak in some PDA. The Cha Cha Matcha co-founder, wearing a trucker cap and white t-shirt, was caught planting a passionate kiss on the lips of Lionel Richie’s young daughter. This bit of romance was probably tastier than anything on the menu, and afterward, the new couple left the restaurant together in the same car. Who needs dessert when your date is such a snack?

The model first hinted that she had a new love in her life when she and a “mystery man” were seen having dinner together at Nobu on Oct. 17. Because both Sofia and her unknown guest wore facemasks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it took a moment to find out her “mystery date.” It turns out it was Matthew, the young co-founder of the “alternative to artisanal coffee culture” brand that sells matcha in various forms. Like Sofia, Matthew has a famous father in Arnie Morton, the founder of both the Hard Rock Cafe and the Morton’s Steakhouse chain. Morton’s brother, Harry Morton, founded the Pink Taco restaurant chain, and at one time, he owned Hollywood’s infamous nightclub, the Viper Room.

So, it’s official: Sofia has moved on from Scott Disick. She and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star called it quits, seemingly for good, in August. Since then, Scott hasn’t let the grass grow under his feet. He was recently seen passing the time by hanging out with models Bella Banos, 24, and Megan Blake Irwin. Meanwhile, Sofia has obviously found a new man for herself.

However, don’t think that Sofia is rushing into anything serious. She is “still enjoying the single life and isn’t interested in being tied down,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. She thinks Matthew is “a great guy,” but since she just got out of a long-term relationship with Scott, she’s “interested in seeing what’s out there.” She’s focused on “herself,” according to the source, and “spending quality time with family and reconnecting with old friends.”

With that said, Matthew might have an ace up his sleeve: Sofia’s brother, Miles Richie. Miles “approves” of Matt, the source tells HollywoodLife, and that brotherly seal of approval “is a huge bonus” to Sofia because “his opinion means everything to her.”