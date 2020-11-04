See Pic

Sofia Richie Makes Out With New BF Matthew Morton On Dinner Date With Friends — See PDA Pic

Sofia Richie shows off her incredible beach body in a new campaign for Frankies Bikinis. The 20-year-old model, girlfriend of Scott Disick and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, struts her stuff as she plays the role of California girl in a series of sexy two-pieces. The Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection launches on July 8, 2019, and the collection consists of 10 swimwear pieces available in pink and blue tie-dye prints, ranging in price from $85 — $100USD. Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director of Frankies Bikinis explained: ‘When dreaming up the perfect “it” girl to collaborate with, Sofia instantly came to mind — she exudes such confidence and femininity. ‘Working with Sofia on this collection and then bringing it to life in our campaign shoot was a breeze. Our personal style and taste link up perfectly and I think that had something to do with the fact that we both grew up living the typical California girl lifestyle.’. 02 Jul 2019 Pictured: Sofia Richie models the new Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection, which launches on 8 July, 2019. Photo credit: Frankies Bikinis/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA457583_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Richie continues to celebrate her 22nd birthday with friends in Mexico after getting splitting with Scott Disick. The girls frolicked and played in the pool of a luxury Villa, singing and dancing. 26 Aug 2020 Pictured: Sofia Richie and friends. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA696438_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Richie shows off her abs in a bikini top as she enjoys a sunset stroll along the beach along with her friends in Malibu. 08 Aug 2020 Pictured: Sofia Richie enjoys a sunset stroll along the beach. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA693283_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Sofia Richie enjoys the sunny warm weather with friends in Malibu as Gov. Gavin Newsom orders a new series of closures for California. Pictured: Sofia Richie BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
PDA was on the menu when Sofia Richie and new beau Matthew Morton went out to dinner in Beverly Hills. While the couple was waiting for their meal, they snuck in a quick makeout sesh!

Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton’s lips weren’t socially distancing from each other during a dinner with friends on Nov. 2. Quite the opposite. While sitting at an outdoor eatery in Malibu, Sofia, 22, and Matthew, 27, couldn’t help themselves and just had to sneak in some PDA. The Cha Cha Matcha co-founder, wearing a trucker cap and white t-shirt, was caught planting a passionate kiss on the lips of Lionel Richie’s young daughter. This bit of romance was probably tastier than anything on the menu, and afterward, the new couple left the restaurant together in the same car. Who needs dessert when your date is such a snack?

Sofia Richie, who split from longtime boyfriend Scott Disick over the summer, was seen kissing Matthew Morton during the dinner date at an outdoor tented eatery in Beverly Hills. (BACKGRID)

The model first hinted that she had a new love in her life when she and a “mystery man” were seen having dinner together at Nobu on Oct. 17. Because both Sofia and her unknown guest wore facemasks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it took a moment to find out her “mystery date.” It turns out it was Matthew, the young co-founder of the “alternative to artisanal coffee culture” brand that sells matcha in various forms. Like Sofia, Matthew has a famous father in Arnie Morton, the founder of both the Hard Rock Cafe and the Morton’s Steakhouse chain. Morton’s brother, Harry Morton, founded the Pink Taco restaurant chain, and at one time, he owned Hollywood’s infamous nightclub, the Viper Room.

So, it’s official: Sofia has moved on from Scott Disick. She and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star called it quits, seemingly for good, in August. Since then, Scott hasn’t let the grass grow under his feet. He was recently seen passing the time by hanging out with models Bella Banos, 24, and Megan Blake Irwin. Meanwhile, Sofia has obviously found a new man for herself.

Sofia Richie poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘The Truth’ and the opening gala at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP)

However, don’t think that Sofia is rushing into anything serious. She is “still enjoying the single life and isn’t interested in being tied down,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. She thinks Matthew is “a great guy,” but since she just got out of a long-term relationship with Scott, she’s “interested in seeing what’s out there.” She’s focused on “herself,” according to the source, and “spending quality time with family and reconnecting with old friends.”

With that said, Matthew might have an ace up his sleeve: Sofia’s brother, Miles Richie. Miles “approves” of Matt, the source tells HollywoodLife, and that brotherly seal of approval “is a huge bonus” to Sofia because “his opinion means everything to her.”