Iggy Azalea, 30, Goes Makeup-Free & Wears Nothing But A Towel In New Post-Shower Video

Iggy Azalea also teased an unreleased song as she jammed on her bed post-shower, just a week after confirming her split from BF Playboi Carti.

Iggy Azalea, 30, is looking fresher than ever! The newly single rapper showed off her makeup free complexion after a shower in a new video shared to her Instagram story on Tuesday, Nov. 3. With her blonde hair in a white turban towel, she rocked a taupe colored one around her body as she grooved to an unreleased song. “Out the shower vibes,” she wrote over the video, including a freezing emoji. She looked so gorgeous as her skin literally glowed on camera.

The Australian-born star rapped along to an unreleased track in the video, teasing new music for her fans! “Talk s— like you a raw b—-/You cannot fight/Big cash, got a big man/New whip, blue smoke, watch me zig zag/Hold up/Big gas, give ’em whiplash,” she rapped on the upbeat, catchy tune rumored to be called “Big Cash.” In another lyric, she seemingly referenced her breakout 2014 tune “Fancy,” saying, “Sold 50 million records on you b—- a– hoes/I’m well off.”

Iggy — née Amethyst Amelia Kelly — recently shared the first-ever photos of her son Onyx just a week ago. The rapper was rumored to give birth earlier this year and has since been spotted pushing the baby around in a $3,300 Fendi print stroller, however, had refrained from sharing photos of the little boy until days ago. A glammed up Iggy could he seen holding the brown haired baby in the first snap on her double-photo post, flashing the camera a fierce look just like his mom. In the next, he leaned against Iggy in a sweet moment, proving he’s got her eyes.

“I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that with the world,” Iggy confirmed on June 11, with many assuming boyfriend Playboi Carti, 24, was the father. On October 25, the “Team” rapper confirmed she was single and raising her son alone. “You lost a real 1,” she posted to her Instagram story, seemingly addressing Carti. “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone,” she added.

“One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s**t don’t eat y’all up inside?” she also wrote, adding, “What I mean last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship,” in a post the next day. She has since clarified that her “son’s father” remains involved in his life. “Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my son’s father isn’t part of his life but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way so I wanted to clear the air,” she said on Oct. 26. “Onyx is so loved by his dad & has always had both parents in his life from day 1.”