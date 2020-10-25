Russell Wilson Wishes His ‘Queen’ Ciara A Happy 35th Birthday: ‘You Are Heaven Sent’ — See Pics

Could Russel Wilson and Ciara get any cuter? The NFL star shared an sweet tribute to his wife on her 35th birthday, just months after they welcomed a baby boy.

Ciara is celebrating her 35th birthday, and hunky hubby Russell Wilson posted a sweet shoutout to his “queen”. The NFL player took to Instagram on October 25, writing a sentimental message for the new mom, who recently welcomed their son Win Wilson in July. “My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent,” he began.

Russell also wrote that the “One, Two Step” singer had “changed [his] life for the better”, adding, “You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love. Jesus has anointed you from the crown of your head to the souls of your feet. You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world. However, despite all of that… the best thing about you is how you always make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear.”

He concluded the sweet message on behalf oh himself and their adorable children. “We love how you wrap your arms around us. We love you forever. Daddy loves you. Happy Birthday Babylove! @Ciara.” In the carousel post, he included a sweet snap of Ciara with her daughter Sienna Princess, 3, and son Future Zahir, 6, who she shares with ex Future, embraced in a huge bear hug.

The second snap showed the couple standing in front of a private plane, holding onto their adorable daughter. We can’t get enough of their growing family, and Ciara shared a pic last month of their youngest family member already rocking his dad’s jersey! The newborn, who the couple welcomed in July, suited up in a “custom game uniform by LA ROXX,” Ciara revealed on her Instagram Stories on Sunday. She shared the sweet photo of Win lounging in his blue and green jersey, along with padded football pants to both Instagram and Twitter, and fans seriously couldn’t get enough. How cute!