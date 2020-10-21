Video
Heidi Klum Licks Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Face As they Cuddle In Bed Together — Watch

While Tom Kaulitz slept beside her, Heidi Klum got in the Halloween spirit by playing with spooky filters and playfully licking her man’s face on Instagram.

Heidi Klum loves Halloween, so it’s no surprise that she’s loving the creepy Halloween-themed filters on Instagram. On Oct. 20, Heidi shared a video of herself transforming into a super scary skeleton via a filter. She played around with the look while laying in bed alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and started licking his face in the video. Tom seemed completely unbothered by it, though — he slept through the whole thing!

#heidihalloween2020 😋🔥❤️

Every year, Heidi throws a massive Halloween party that’s attended by dozens of famous faces. However, the bash had to be put on the back burner in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans have gotten used to seeing Heidi go all-out with her costumes, even using prosthetics, fat suits and more to nail her look every single year. Hopefully, we’ll still get to see the model dress up in something epic this year, even if she doesn’t have a big party to wear it to!

Heidi started her Halloween party tradition in 2000. In a 2018 interview, she explained that she fell in love with Halloween when she moved to America from Germany, and admitted that she’s fully “embraced” being the Queen of Halloween. Over the years, she’s dressed as Fiona from Shrek, Jessica Rabbit, an old lady, a gorilla, an alien and much more.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz look so in love on the red carpet together. (AP)

“By me doing crazy, elaborate outfits as the host, my hope had always been that all my guests would follow,” she admitted. “And it’s worked because over the years people have become increasingly more outrageous with their costumes. The party has become almost legendary. It’s epic. I feel like my love for Halloween has made other people fall in love with the holiday, too.”

Planning for the big day takes place all-year-round for Heidi, too. She previously revealed that she starts thinking about her costume for the following year on Nov. 1, although the ideas often change throughout the next several months. “I usually have two or three ideas that I’m playing with and then I decide on one thing,” she explained. “You have to decide at one point because pieces have to be built and all of that. Obviously, throughout the year, new things come into my mind because maybe I’ve seen a movie, or I went to a country and was inspired by something I saw there.”