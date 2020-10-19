Ahead of the second episode of ‘The Bachelorette’, Clare Crawley sparked buzz that she may have gotten engaged on the show by stepping out with a diamond ring on her left hand.

Clare Crawley, 39, was photographed taking a stroll in Sacramento, California on Oct. 19 — and there was no mistaking the giant diamond on her left hand! In the pics, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, The star of The Bachelorette dressed down in black, but there was some definite bling on her left ring finger. Of course, this has gotten fans talking about the possibility that she’s happily engaged after filming The Bachelorette.

After the photos surfaced, Clare took to Instagram to attempt to explain the ring. She showed a close-up of the ring she wears on her left hand, although it’s not totally clear if the Instagram ring and the ring in the paparazzi pics are the same. “People have noticed I wear this ring on my wedding finger and have asked why!” Clare explained. “The truth is because it is a commitment to myself first and foremost, to embody self-love.”

She continued, “In the past I found myself getting into relationships where there was little to no reciprocity, and in the end would feel depleted and empty. This is my promise to myself, to make sure I always had enough self love that no matter what happened, I was committed to loving myself unconditionally, and that is something no man could take away from me.”

Considering The Bachelorette just premiered last week, we’ll have to wait a bit to find out whether Clare actually got engaged on the show or not. However, she definitely seemed to be on the right path during the premiere episode, where she instantly hit it off with one contestant, Dale Moss. Right when Dale stepped out of the limo, Clare boldly declared, “I definitely feel like I just met my husband.” They connected more that night, and she gave him her first impression rose.

Meanwhile, Chris Harrison has teased that this season will be different than ever before. In previews for the upcoming episodes, he can even be seen telling Clare, “Congratulations, you just blew up The Bachelorette,” while she breaks down in tears. Over the summer, it was reported production on Clare’s season halted because she found love with someone just two weeks into filming. Reports also claimed that Tayshia Adams comes in to replace Clare as the Bachelorette.

A preview for the rest of the season teased that we could potentially have a second Bachelorette after Clare “blows up” the show. However, the specifics of how this will all play out have not been confirmed. The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.