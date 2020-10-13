Clare Crawley Dazzles In Sparkling Silver Dress To Meet Her Suitors In ‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere

Clare Crawley stuns on night one of her journey to find love on ‘The Bachelorette’ in a gorgeous sequined dress fit for a queen. Clare’s taking the Bachelorette fashion to a whole new level.

Every single season of The Bachelorette, the ladies leave us stunned with their incredible premiere looks. Clare Crawley is no different. The 39-year-old wows in a silver sequined dress with a halter neckline during the season 16 premiere. Clare doesn’t just shine, she sparkles. The sequins are cut into different shapes and placed all over the dress. No matter which way she turns, Clare is always sparkling.

The dress is totally backless and fits her like a glove. Clare accessorized with a pair of dangling earrings and rings. Her hair is pulled partially back into a small bun. The rest of her hair falls in loose waves around her. Her makeup is simple but sexy.

Clare has always had an amazing eye for fashion. When she was on Good Morning America talking about being the new Bachelorette, she slayed in a shimmery silver dress. She clearly has a thing for gray hues. During the After the Final Rose special following The Bachelor season 24 finale, Clare wowed in another sequined silver dress.

The Bachelorette season 16 was supposed to start filming back in March 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production was delayed until July 2020. For safety reasons, the entire season was filmed at La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California.

While host Chris Harrison’s signature line every season is this is the “most dramatic season ever,” season 16 will truly be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been more excited to watch a show back with Bachelor Nation than I am this season with Clare because I always know what happens — I’m there, but this season felt so extraordinarily different. It’s so intense. It’s so emotional,” Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The new season premieres Oct. 13. Even though we haven’t met Clare’s suitors yet, the new Bachelor has already been selected. Matt James will be the star of The Bachelor season 25. He’ll be the franchise’s first Black Bachelor.