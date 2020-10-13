See Pic
Joe Jonas Is The Ultimate Doting Dad On Solo Stroll With Newborn Daughter Willa — Pic

Joe Jonas spent some quality father-daughter time with his infant baby, Willa, as the two went for a walk in the early morning hours in Los Angeles! See the endearing pics of the new dad!

Joe Jonas is already well on his way to becoming father of the year! The singer, 31, was spotted in the early morning on Monday, October 12, taking his and wife Sophie Turner‘s infant daughter, Willa, for a walk in her stroller around the little family’s Los Angeles neighborhood. The Jonas Brothers band member looked like a natural behind the stroller that held his baby girl, who is nearly three months old!

During the father-daughter stroll, Joe also showed off his bright pink hair, a style he is working throughout the month of October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Joe sported a face mask during his outing with little Willa, adhering to the necessary safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic. Both Joe and Sophie have been quite reticent to talk about or show images of their infant daughter since her birth. In order to protect the baby girl’s privacy, Joe draped a thin blanket over her stroller, shielding the little girl’s face from prying cameras.

Ever since the birth of their daughter on July 22, 2020, Sophie and Joe have adjusted to parenthood beautifully. The two have been seen out and about in Los Angeles going for walks with their infant girl, and continuing to practice safety precautions by wearing masks to respect the health and safety of those around them. For his part, Joe has been completely enamored by Sophie’s natural mothering instincts, and is totally in awe of his wife.

“Sophie has adjusted to motherhood wonderfully and she is loving every moment of it,” a source close to the Game of Thrones alum, 24, shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “She has always had this really chill vibe about her and that really hasn’t changed since giving birth. She has such a calm demeanor about her and has taken on this new chapter like a pro.”

And Joe has been there every step of the way! “Joe has been a total hands on dad the entire way,” the source continued. “He’s more than a support system, he’s an equal partner and they make a great team.” Since welcoming their first born, Joe and Sophie’s marriage has become so strong. “Becoming parents has brought Joe and Sophie even closer,” a secondary source shared. “They both love being parents so much, this really is the best thing to ever happen to them.”