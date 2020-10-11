Joe Jonas ‘In Awe’ Of Sophie Turner As She Adjusts To Motherhood ‘Like A Pro’: ‘They Make A Great Team’

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed daughter Willa on July 22, and the baby has brought the couple ‘closer than ever’ a source spills EXCLUSIVELY to HL!

Joe Jonas, 31, and Sophie Turner, 24, are so thrilled to be parents to their daughter 2-month-old daughter Willa — and they’re tackling parenthood as a team. “Sophie has adjusted to motherhood wonderfully and she is loving every moment of it. She has always had this really chill vibe about her and that really hasn’t changed since giving birth,” an insider close to the Game of Thrones alum spilled EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.

“She has such a calm demeanor about her and has taken on this new chapter like a pro. Joe has been a total hands on dad the entire way. He’s more than a support system, he’s an equal partner and they make a great team,” the source added. Although the singer and British-born actress didn’t publicly confirm her pregnancy, Sophie was regularly spotted out-and-about with her growing baby bump and gave birth on July 22.

A second insider revealed that the pair have had their “challenges” like any new parents, but enjoying this magical time in their lives.”Joe and Sophie are taking being parents all in stride. It is very fun but also challenging since so many things are so new in their lives,” they explained. “[Sophie] has taken motherhood like a rock star and really enjoys everyday being a Mom. It has been a wonderful life change and everything she always dreamed it would be and really appreciates that she can share it with Joe,” they also said to us.

In recent weeks, Sophie took to her official Instagram to share never-before-seen personal photos from her pregnancy and was absolutely glowing! In two of the images, she could be seen at-home at (and in) their swimming pool, and in a third, she rocked a pair of pink pajamas from the Bel-Air Hotel. Since welcoming Willa, Joe and Sophie have been spotted going for walks with their little one in a stroller. The “Cake By The Ocean” singer has still been sporting his pink hair, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Becoming parents has brought Joe and Sophie even closer. They are both head over heels in love with their little girl and Joe is in awe of how amazing his wife is,” a third source tells HL. “He feels like he really hit the jackpot because she’s handled everything so well, it’s like she was born to do this. The best part is that they are a team on everything, and they really make it all fun. Even being up in the middle of the night together is fun. They both love being parents so much, this really is the best thing to ever happen to them,” they concluded.