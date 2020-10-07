Christina Milian was a total ‘island girl’ in a series of new photos she shared to her Instagram account! Check out the stunning singer rocking a string two-piece 10 months after welcoming her baby boy, Isaiah!

Christian Milian is totally working her fit physique, and we don’t blame her! The gorgeous singer and actress, 39, took to Instagram on October 6 to show off her sexy bikini in a series of new pics. In the photos, Christina sported an aquamarine string bikini designed by Pretty Little Thing. She also posed-up a storm for the camera, looking totally model ready.

“Island girl,” Christina captioned the two photos, which captured Christina totally in her element by the pool. It’s so clear that Christina has been enjoying some much needed rest and relaxation with her family, posting more images of herself just two days prior wearing an orange one-piece by the same designer! In the series of snaps, fans could also glimpse the latest addition to Christina’s family — her almost 10-month old son Isaiah!

In the photos below, Isaiah could just be glimpsed crawling over his mom, who beamed at the camera. But in the 10 months since welcoming her son with partner Matt Pokora, Christina has shown that she was ready to get back to her ideal body. Three weeks after giving birth to Isaiah, Christina was already back to flaunting her fit figure and fans were so impressed with how she looked.

Of course, Christina definitely has a lot of help when it comes to maintaining her healthy lifestyle. But the singer and actress has been so proud of her results, showing her fans the outcome of her work in the gym. Given her reach to her legions of fans, Christina has even used her platform to empower other women, becoming an ambassador for Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty lingerie line!

Time and again, Christina has shown off her frame for fans on her Instagram account. But the mother-of-two definitely has her hands full with a 10-month old little one and her daughter from her previous marriage to The Dream, 10-year-old Violet Madison Nash. It’s so great to see Christina wholly embracing her life and fitness and we cannot wait to see more of her in the future!