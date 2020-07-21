See Pic
Christina Milian, 38, Looks Stunning In Pink Fenty Lingerie 6 Months After Giving Birth To Son

Christina Milian was looking for ‘brighter daze’ in her latest Instagram post where she rocked a matching pink lingerie set by Savage X Fenty! The stunning singer and actress looked beautiful after welcoming her son, Isaiah, six months ago!

Christina Milian is seriously feeling her post-baby body and she absolutely should! The stunning singer, actress, and mother-of-two, 38, took to her Instagram account on July 20 and posted a brand new pic wearing pink Savage X Fenty lingerie. In the image, Christina posed up on the ground, putting the lingerie set from Rihanna‘s line front and center.

The Falling Inn Love star’s strong core and built arms were hard to miss, and it was so clear that Christina had been working hard to get back to her ideal body shape after welcoming her sonIsaiah, on January 20. “Look 2 Brighter Daze,” Christina captioned the image, while also tagging the Savage X Fenty official Instagram account and adding the hashtag “Savage X ambassador.”

Christina has seriously been living up to her ambassador duties for the brand ever since she was featured in her very first campaign for Savage X Fenty in April. In her first photos modeling for Savage X Fenty, which were featured on the brand’s Instagram on April 11, Christina posed in a set of blue lace lingerie while sporting an oversized, button-down denim shirt and jeans. The photos were taken just three months after Christina welcomed her little boy with partner Matt Pokora, 34!

But when she isn’t looking like an absolute goddess on the ‘Gram, Christina is giving her fans a glimpse into her life as a mother of two, including daughter Violet, 10, whom she shares with ex The Dream. In May, the star showed her fans how her little boy is developing his music skills and walking (or, maybe crawling for now) in his mom and dad’s footsteps! “We’ve already got a music lover on our hands. These are the moments that grow boys 2 be great men… (and when I fall head over heels),” she captioned the video of her son and Matt playing the piano together. How sweet!

Other times, Christina offers her fans a moment of reflection as a mom grateful to have her family by her side through thick and thin. “Parenting is a definite ‘a.m. to p.m.’ job,” Christina captioned an intimate photo from March, which you can see above. “Who would’ve known my infamous lyrics would take on a whole new meaning?! I love every single bit of it.”