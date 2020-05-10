21 Hottest Photos Of Sexy Celeb Moms In Bikinis: Kourtney Kardashian & More

Moms don’t have to sacrifice their bikinis! These celeb moms have that you can still look incredible in a two-piece — even after having kids!

In honor of Mother’s Day 2020, we’re celebrating the hottest celeb moms out there. These moms have worked so hard to get back in shape after giving birth to their adorable kids, and they’ve shown it off by wearing bikinis post-baby. Kourtney Kardashian, 41, has made no secret of the intense workout routines that she does, and it’s certainly paid off. After three kids, Kourtney has her best body ever, and she’s definitely not afraid to show it off in two-piece bathing suits. Whether it’s on the beach, during a photo shoot or by the pool, Kourtney has rocked several sexy bikini looks since having kids.

Of course, her sister, Kim Kardashian, also slays in her bikini quite often. Despite an extremely busy schedule, Kim always manages to find time to squeeze a workout in, and her hard work in the gym and with her diet has definitely paid off. Fans have accused her tiny waist of being “fake,” but in 2019, her trainer set the record straight. “Kim trains her a** off 6 days a f***ing week,” Melissa Alcantara wrote on social media after the 2019 Met Gala. “She wakes up early af and is dedicated. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside of the gym and THAT is commendable.”

Then there’s Kelly Ripa, who has the most insane six pack EVER despite popping out three babies. Kelly is also super dedicated to her workouts, and it’s certainly had the right effect. Britney Spears always looks incredible in her bikini, too, and is often showing off how hard she works to keep her core tight and toned on Instagram.

Click through the gallery above to check out more celeb moms, like Alessandra Ambrosio and Jennifer Lopez, showing off their incredible bodies in bikinis! These moms, and all the others out there, definitely deserve to be celebrated this Mother’s Day.