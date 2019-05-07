Kim Kardashian’s Trainer Fires Back At Haters Who Call Her Body ‘Fake’: She Works Her Butt Off

Kim Kardashian’s incredible body is all natural, says her trainer, who went after haters calling it ‘fake’ after the Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian‘s trainer has HAD it with trolls criticizing her client’s body. Kim’s waist looked beyond tiny at the Met Gala on May 6, to the point where people speculated that she had ribs removed. Celebrity trainer Melissa Alcantara, who works tirelessly with Kim, snapped back at the haters, telling them just how hard Kim works to look that good. In a since-deleted Instagram story, Melissa posted a pic of Kim from the Met Gala, and wrote:

“To make things clear, 1. This dress is corseted BUT, 2. Kim trains her ass off 6 days a f**king week, she wakes up early af and is dedicated, 3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work! I love compliments either way. MOST IMPORTANTLY, I don’t give a sh*t about your opinions on her body, if you think she fake or not! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside of the gym and THAT is commendable.”

Melissa is right! Kim looked glorious at the Met Gala, channeling Sophia Loren‘s character in Boy On A Dolphin for the “Camp” themed event. Kim was dedicated to the designer “costume” from Thierry Mugler, which was dripping in crystals to make it look as if she were emerging from water. Her hair and makeup looked wet, too. While it wasn’t as campy as it could’ve been, but she still looked fantastic. You can see in the two pics below what fans are talking about with her minuscule waist. Hourglass is an understatement; it’s barely there! But, as Melissa said, she’s wearing a corset, which, if done right, can take multiple inches off the waist.

Kim’s look for her Met Gala after party was just as good. She channeled Cher in a tinsel wig and a latex dress that flaunted her tiny figure, too. This one was so tight that she apparently had to practice breathing while wearing it, according to Vogue!