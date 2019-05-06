Kim Kardashian Channels ‘Boy On A Dolphin’s Sophia Loren In Sexy Skintight Mini At Met Gala

Kim Kardashian just broke the internet again because her 2019 Met Gala look was out of this world! That hair. That dress. Those diamonds. We’re deceased.

Kim Kardashian, 38, made her seventh appearance at the Met Gala in as many years, and this time around, she walked the red carpet in a sexy, skintight, plunging minidress inspired by Sophia Loren‘s character in Boy On A Dolphin. The May 6 event’s theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” so we expected the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s look to be over-the-top, and boy were we spot on with our prediction! Her wet hair, along with the diamonds dripping off her dress, were the perfect way to accessorize her look. Kim also walked the carpet with husband Kanye West, but he stood back and let his wife stand in the spotlight. And if we’re being frank, he looked pretty miserable.

Kim first made her appearance at the Met Gala in 2013, when she was pregnant and walked the carpet with now-husband Kanye West by her side. Since then, she’s attended the event each and every year, but Kanye only came with her a handful of times. For example, Kim went solo in 2017, but she showed up to the 2016 event with Kanye dressed in head-turning futuristic Balmain ensembles. The theme that year was “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology”, so their looks made total sense. And in 2015, Kim — alongside Kanye — wore a nude beaded gown boasting an open back and a long white feathered trai. We always love Kim’s Met Gala looks, but this year was by far our favorite.

This year’s theme was based on writer Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay titled “Notes on ‘Camp.’” “The essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration,” she wrote. Meanwhile, Andrew Bolton, curator of The Costume Institute, told The New York Times, “We are going through an extreme camp moment, and it felt very relevant to the cultural conversation to look at what is often dismissed as empty frivolity but can be actually a very sophisticated and powerful political tool, especially for marginalized cultures. Whether it’s pop camp, queer camp, high camp, or political camp—[Donald] Trump is a very camp figure—I think it’s very timely.”