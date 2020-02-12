Christina Milian Shows Off Her Abs Just 3 Weeks After Giving Birth & Fans Are Impressed: ‘You Go Girl’

In a new Instagram post, Christina Milian revealed she’s ‘feeling better everyday’ and looked amazing in her post-baby body just three weeks after giving birth!

Christina Milian has a lot of love and support from her fans after giving birth to her and her partner, Matt Pokora‘s, son, Isaiah! On Feb. 11, the entertainer, 38, shared an update with her fans and followers, showing her impressive body three weeks the birth of her second child! In the photo, Christina sported a pair of purple leggings and a matching crop top with a baseball cap and white trainers. The “Like Me” singer also fashioned a hoodie around her waist, which happened to show off her tight core. Along with the fit photo, Christina also shared some very honest words.

“My body after baby was retaining SO MUCH water— I’d look in the mirror and be like ‘wtf I look like Spongebob,’” she shared in her post. After revealing that, at one point, she thought she looked better while pregnant, Christina “tried not to let those thoughts get the best of me and had to credit myself for the 9 months of making an actual human! And with faith, hydration, breast feeding and not being so damn sprung on looks— my confidence is gained day by day.” Christina thanked her partner, Matt, and sent so much love to all of the other amazing moms in the world going through the same thing! With her moving message, Christina earned a slew of praise in the comments section of her post.

Fans shared words of encouragement ranging from “You go girl,” to “You look INSANELY GOOD!!!” Some fans and followers sent even longer messages, including one that read, “You are gorgeous and perfect inside and out! I love you so much!!!” One observant fan even went as far to say, “You don’t even look like you had a baby. Amazing!!” Clearly, Christina has a ton of support in her corner!

It’s wonderful that Christina is embracing her body and confidently owning it since welcoming her son on Jan. 20. “And so we begin. Isaiah 1/20/20 Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad,” Christina captioned the first pic of her new bundle of joy. What added even more excitement to the occasion was Christina’s daughter, Violet Madison, 9, becoming a big sister again with the birth of her half-brother. Her son is Christina’s first child since splitting from Violet’s father, her former husband, music producer The Dream. Christina is totally embracing this new chapter of her life and looks so content and confident while doing so! We cannot wait to continue to follow her journey!