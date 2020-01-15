See Pic
Hollywood Life

Christina Milian Looks Like She’s About To Pop With Big Baby Bump On Display In Tight Black Dress

Christina Milian
4CRNS, SL, Terma / BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer and very pregnant Christina Milian enjoys a sit-down lunch with Nicole Williams at the Ivy. The friends are bombarded by photographers during the outing. Pictured: Christina Milan BACKGRID USA 14 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Christina Milian and Jenna Dewan 'Soundtrack' TV show special screening, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Dec 2019 Special screening of the new Netflix musical series “Soundtrack” at UTA on December 4, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Soundtrack premieres on Netflix on December 18.
Northridge, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Heavily Pregnant Christina Milian leaves Skateland in Northridge with a friend. Pictured: Christina Milian BACKGRID USA 21 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Political News Editor

Christina Milian’s baby bump is growing by the day, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to start wearing frumpy maternity dresses. The singer slipped into a tight, black dress for a day out in LA and looked gorgeous.

Christina Milian is raising the bar for maternity clothing each and every day! The “Dip It Low” singer, 38, is just weeks away from welcoming her son with boyfriend Matt Pokora, 34, into the world, and she continues to turn out in tons of sexy styles. The fact that she has a massive, growing baby bump isn’t stopping her from wearing her favorite outfits, either. Take the outfit she wore for lunch on January 14 as proof. Christina rolled up to The Ivy with her best friend, WAGS star Nicole Williams, in tow, while rocking a slinky dress that put her bump on prominent display. Her outfit was casual, but chic; she paired the black tank dress with chunky Nikes, and draped a camel-colored blazer over her shoulders for a little warmth. Christina accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings, round sunglasses, and a trendy crossbody bag from Yves Saint Laurent. See a pic of her outfit below!

This is one of Christina’s tried and true favorite looks throughout her pregnancy. She wore the same blazer, also perched on her shoulders, the Yves Saint Laurent purse, and gold hoops while posing with her daughter on Instagram. The pic, taken at the Grove in Hollywood, shows the Grandfathered star and nine-year-old Violet Madison Nash, her daughter with ex-husband The-Dream, cuddling up close. She opted for a white tank dress instead of her latest black iteration. She went with a more mod look on January 9 by rocking a nearly sheer, white, ribbed minidress with a turtleneck. So fab!

Christina, who confirmed her pregnancy in July, got real with HollywoodLife about second time motherhood — including the power of pregnancy cravings. “The one craving I know I’ve had is pizza,” Christina admitted when she spoke to us at the H&M x Yellow Feather Fund event in September. “I had a pizza dream a couple of weeks ago and then for two weeks all I wanted was pizza. I had pizza.”

Christina Milian
4CRNS, SL, Terma / BACKGRID

She hasn’t made Matt head out at 2:00am to grab her a slice, though! She also admitted that while she was worried at first about having a boy, she’d realized it’s going to be amazing. “I thought about the perks,” Christina said. ‘If I had two girls it would take me way longer to get dressed. If I had two girls, that means once puberty hits, two girls with two attitudes. I was like, ‘It might be a little bit different with boys. I think it’ll work out for me’”.