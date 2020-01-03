Christina Milian Puts Her Massive Baby Bump On Display While Posing With Daughter Violet, 9

Mother-to-be Christina Milian appears to be in an any day now kind of situation in her latest snap with daughter Violet that you have to see to believe!

Could these two be any cuter! Christina Milian, 38, kicked off the New Year by sharing an adorable photo with her daughter Violet Madison, 9, who she shares with ex-husband The Dream, 42. They cuddled up next to one another where the “Dip It Low” singer showed off her massive baby bump in what appears to be a white dress underneath a brown jacket. She accessorized the look with a fanny pack and large hoop earrings while effortlessly working her curly hair on both sides of her face. Violet, on the other hand, couldn’t have looked more precious in her bright yellow t-shirt and camouflage jacket where she struck a big smile and rocked a piece sign. “I’ve got a Built in Best Friend for life,” Christina captioned the snap. “Love her like no other.”

Christina, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Matt Pokora, 34, has been proudly showing off her growing baby bump since the couple announced her pregnancy in July 2019. The first hint of it was seen shortly after they broke the news when she and Violet stopped by the nail salon for a little treat yourself kind of situation.

Her bump in the months since went from being barely there to in your face as she’s put it on display multiple times on and off social media. She and her massive bun in the oven were spotted leaving Skateland — a roller skating rink — in Northridge, California on Saturday, Dec. 21, where the former Voice personality was totally glowing!

She’s also gotten super creative as her due date continues to near. Christina posted an Instagram photo on December 28 where her baby bump was covered up with a major henna design that came with a sweet caption about the near future for her, Matt and Violet. “The best is yet to come,” she wrote. “2019 has presented so many great opportunities and above all the greatest gift with my ♾ partner @mattpokora & of course big sis @violetmadison can’t wait to welcome our little guy.”