Christina Milian Reveals Son Isaiah, 3 Mos., Has Her Musical Talents As He Plays The Piano In Cute Video

Christina Milian’s baby boy already has an interest in music. Little Isaiah played the piano alongside daddy Matt Pokora, which made the singer fall all the more in love with her boyfriend and son.

With musicians for parents, Christina Milian‘s nearly four-month-old son Isaiah is already showing his skills and talent at the craft. The 38-year-old “Do It” singer shared an absolutely precious Instagram video on May 8, showing her boyfriend Matt Pokora at the piano, playing a beautiful song while Isaiah attempted to hit some of the higher keys on the instrument. Frenchman Matt, 34, has been a solo recording artist and songwriter in is homeland since 2004, and he was seen behind a white piano showing Isaiah the joys of making music.

Christina and Matt are using their time in quarantine to start Isaiah early in his love of music. She captioned the Instagram video, “We’ve already got a music lover on our hands. These are the moments that grow boys 2 be great men… (and when I fall head over heels) #fathersontime #nothingbetter #myloves @mattpokora.” What an amazing way for father and son to bond via music.

In the video, sexy Matt is seen shirtless and wearing just turquoise blue trunks with a backwards turned baseball cap. Matt keeps looking over at Isaiah to make sure he’s completely engaged in their musical session. Christina’s little cutie is seen from behind, as he’s wearing a multicolor blue onesie and has a grey knit cap around his head in the shape of a crown. He’s mama’s little king, as Christina’s white bathrobe covered arm can be seen holding her son up in place on the piano’s bench. As a result, fans can’t see her incredible post-baby body that has already landed the singer a brand ambassador position for Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty lingerie label.

Fans finally got a good look at Isaiah’s sweet face for the first time just a few days ago, when the couple broke quarantine on May 6 to visit friends in Los Angeles. Christina absolutely glowed while holding onto her son against her chest. Isaiah first entered the world on Jan. 20, 2020. “And so we begin,” Christina wrote on her Instagram announcement, along with a photo of the newborn’s hand holding on to one of her fingers. “Isaiah 1/20/20 Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad,” she added. Christina and Matt have been dating since 2017, and Isaiah is the couple’s first child. The “Dip It Low” singer has a daughter named Violet Madison Nash, 10, who she shares with ex-husband The Dream, 42.