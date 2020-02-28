Christina Milian Shows Off Post-Baby Body In Strapless Jumpsuit 1 Month After Welcoming Son Isaiah

Despite giving birth just ONE month ago, the singer’s body is better than ever. She showed it off on Instagram while wearing a hot new jumpsuit.

Christina Milian is ready to hit the stage again! The “Dip It Low” singer, 38, showed off a hot new look on Instagram, telling her fans she was itching to get back in the game after having her second child. Christina took an expert selfie showing off a sexy, navy blue jumpsuit from Fashion Nova that flaunted her post-baby body and curves to perfection. It’s insane to think that she just gave birth to her son, Isaiah Pokora, just one month ago. Her stomach is already completely flat, and the rest of her body is toned and slim. Just weeks ago, she had a massive baby bump. Poof! It’s gone. Like one fan joked in the comments, “Dam! Did u even have a baby?!!!! Lol”

Her makeup and hair game is impeccable in the selfie, too. Christina rocked braided pigtails, glowing highlighter on her cheekbones, and a dark red lip. She accessorized with clear plastic heels and gold hoop earrings. Her fans and famous friends were all about this. Shanina Shaik commented, “Well welll😍😍😍”. Larsa Pippen wrote, “You stay that way 🔥”, and La’Myia Good dropped some heart eye emojis, too. We gotta agree with this fan, who said, “😍 you have the best body ever ❤️❤️😩”. No lies there. Just days before her jumpsuit pic, Christina showed off her abs in workout gear. She looked insanely good.

Despite getting in shape fast after her pregnancy, Christina got real while sharing her workout pic, telling her fans that she was insecure about her new body. “My body after baby was retaining SO MUCH water— I’d look in the mirror and be like ‘wtf I look like Spongebob,” she wrote. “I tried not to let those thoughts get the best of me and had to credit myself for the 9 months of making an actual human! And with faith, hydration, breast feeding and not being so damn sprung on looks— my confidence is gained day by day.”

