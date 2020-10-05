Eva Mendes Claps Back After Hater Tells Ryan Gosling To Get Her ‘Out’ More: ‘I’d Rather Be Home With My Man’

After a critic tried to give Eva Mendes some advice on Instagram, the actress clapped back in the best way possible with a humble brag about her life with Ryan Gosling!

Eva Mendes shared a throwback photo of herself running on the beach on Instagram on Oct. 4. In the caption, she joked about how much different her life is in 2020 than it was when the photo was taken. “Went for a run on the beach this morning,” she wrote. “No I didn’t. This picture was taken at least 15 years ago. Haven’t seen a beach this year. Haven’t been on a run this year.”

Most of the comments on the picture were full of love and fans raving over how Eva looks “exactly the same” now as she did when the photo was taken. However, one hater wrote, “You need to tell Ryan [Gosling] to get you out more.” Eva is known for responding to a lot of her Instagram comments, and this was one she simply could not ignore. “No thank you, I’m good,” she wrote back. “Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world.”

Another fan questioned how Eva has been keeping in shape during the coronavirus quarantine if she’s not out running. “Well….not much,” the actress admitted. “But I finally started to work out with some weights again. Surprising to me, I missed weights! My treadmill broke before COVID hit. So there went my cardio. Or that’s my excuse anyway. Ha. So I finally made a commitment to workout using weights and lots of plyometrics. Plyo really works for me. I don’t enjoy workouts but I’m committed again.”

While Eva is extremely open with her fans about things like beauty, health and more, she is extremely private when it comes to her private life with Ryan and their two daughters, Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4. In fact, she makes a point not to post photos with them on her social media pages. “MY man and kids are private,” she told a fan in an Instagram comment earlier this year. “That’s important to me, so thanks for getting that.”

Ryan and Eva met while they were filming the movie The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011. The two stars have not even confirmed whether or not they ever got married, which has been speculated for years. However, based on Eva’s few Instagram comments, they’re clearly going strong!