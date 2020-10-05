See Message
Eva Mendes Claps Back After Hater Tells Ryan Gosling To Get Her ‘Out’ More: ‘I’d Rather Be Home With My Man’

eva mendes ryan gosling
SplashNews
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling'The Place Beyond The Pines' film premiere, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 07 Sep 2012
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes shared a laugh after a late night Sushi date at Kazu Sushi in Studio City, CA. The couple caught up on some much needed quality alone time away from their kids as they dined for over 2 hours. After dinner, Ryan was seen being a gentleman and holding the door for his lady before sharing a laugh at their car before heading home. 12 Sep 2019 Pictured: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes shared a laugh after a late night Sushi date at Kazu Sushi in Studio City, CA. The couple caught up on some much needed quality alone time away from their kids as they dined for over 2 hours. After dinner, Ryan was seen being a gentleman and holding the door for his lady before sharing a laugh at their car before heading home. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA502248_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Eva Mendes has her hands full as she heads out to lunch with her two daughters. The actress and Ryan Gosling's girlfriend was seen heading to lunch with her daughters Amada and Esmeralda. The actress was seen heading to a restaurant in the Silverlake area of Los Angeles. 29 May 2019 Pictured: Eva Mendes, Amada Gosling, Esmeralda Gosling. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA432575_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Glendale, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Eva Mendes is making sure her three year-old daughter, Amada, gets a head start on her creativity with art classes at A Place To Create in Glendale. The duo stepped into the creative classes together with a bodyguard in tow. Pictured: Eva Mendes BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
After a critic tried to give Eva Mendes some advice on Instagram, the actress clapped back in the best way possible with a humble brag about her life with Ryan Gosling!

Eva Mendes shared a throwback photo of herself running on the beach on Instagram on Oct. 4. In the caption, she joked about how much different her life is in 2020 than it was when the photo was taken. “Went for a run on the beach this morning,” she wrote. “No I didn’t. This picture was taken at least 15 years ago. Haven’t seen a beach this year. Haven’t been on a run this year.”

Most of the comments on the picture were full of love and fans raving over how Eva looks “exactly the same” now as she did when the photo was taken. However, one hater wrote, “You need to tell Ryan [Gosling] to get you out more.” Eva is known for responding to a lot of her Instagram comments, and this was one she simply could not ignore. “No thank you, I’m good,” she wrote back. “Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world.”

Another fan questioned how Eva has been keeping in shape during the coronavirus quarantine if she’s not out running. “Well….not much,” the actress admitted. “But I finally started to work out with some weights again. Surprising to me, I missed weights! My treadmill broke before COVID hit. So there went my cardio. Or that’s my excuse anyway. Ha. So I finally made a commitment to workout using weights and lots of plyometrics. Plyo really works for me. I don’t enjoy workouts but I’m committed again.”

eva mendes ryan gosling
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling at 'The Place Beyond The Pines' premiere in 2012.

While Eva is extremely open with her fans about things like beauty, health and more, she is extremely private when it comes to her private life with Ryan and their two daughtersEsmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4. In fact, she makes a point not to post photos with them on her social media pages. “MY man and kids are private,” she told a fan in an Instagram comment earlier this year. “That’s important to me, so thanks for getting that.”

Ryan and Eva met while they were filming the movie The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011. The two stars have not even confirmed whether or not they ever got married, which has been speculated for years. However, based on Eva’s few Instagram comments, they’re clearly going strong!