Bella Thorne looked absolutely sensational in her latest outing where the sizzling beauty sported a very trendy look!

Bella Thorne, 22, enjoyed a day of retail therapy on October 1 when she was spotted strolling through Calabasas with a bunch of shopping bags in her hand. She wowed in a very revealing outfit that consisted of a Chanel crop top with printed lips all over and a pair of high-waisted Daisy Dukes. Her fiery red hair cascaded down both sides of her shoulders while she accessorized the overall look with a chic clutch and a face mask with the word “VOTE” written all over in an effort to get people to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

Daisy Dukes have been a clothing item that several A-list celebrities have rocked this past summer. Its something that works for so many occasions from a trip to the beach to a fun night out with your girlfriends and we can’t get enough of these stars dazzling in them as the months go by. Here are four more looking fabulous in this particular attire.

Larsa Pippen

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has a penchant for putting her fabulous body on display in a variety of outfits that are no doubt sexy to look at. Larsa kept that tradition going when she was seen running errands in a pair of Daisy Dukes that fit perfectly with her black jacket, top and high heels.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall strikes a fierce pose even when she’s not on the runway doing her thing as a big time supermodel! She did this in the most normal of settings where the gorgeous brunette showed off her long legs in a fierce Daisy Dukes-inspired outfit.

Halsey

What a way to beat the heat! The “Without Me” singer probably got a good tan as she made her way through the streets in just a tube top and Daisy Dukes during a hot summer day.

Miley Cyrus

It was labels, labels and more labels for the pop superstar when Miley paired her Daisy Dukes look with a super bright Dior top. Be sure to click on the gallery above for more stars in their fabulous short shorts!