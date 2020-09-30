RAWR! Miley Cyrus sure knows how to turn heads with her fashion choices. She donned a colorful faux-fur tiger print coat for a new project she’s working on with Dua Lipa.

Now THIS is a jacket! Miley Cyrus donned a $2,900 Versace faux fur coat in New York City on Sept. 30 that was a serious fashion statement. The 27-year-old singer/actress wore a tiger print jacket with shades of red, yellow and orange along with the black animal stripes. She paired it with slightly ripped fishnet stockings to show off her yoga-toned legs, and high black platform heels with a lace up front.

Miley had her blonde mullet hairstyle slicked forward towards her face, giving her locks a more retro look (even more so than a mullet!). The “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer wore bright red lipstick and thick black Gucci sunglasses on her face. Fans should soon find out what the amazing look is all about, as Miley was filming a top secret project with singer Dua Lipa, 25. Miley recently performed a cover of the Hall and Oates 1982 classic “Maneater,” so her tiger print jacket could be a tip-off.

Miley was photographed while surrounded by bodyguards wearing protective face masks while walking to the set. Dua however didn’t give photographers as much of an indication of what her part was in the project. She was snapped wearing full makeup with a cat-eye liner, and had extensions in to make her dark brunette locks long and straight. Dua had fancy footwear like Miley, wearing clear heels with straps nearly up to her knees. But she covered up her body in a long white bathrobe, hiding any costume.

Miley teased her project with Dua via Instagram with a photo on Aug. 5. It showed the pair along with music producer Watt (real name Andrew Watt), who produced Miley’s current single “Midnight Sky.” It led numerous fans to speculate that the talented ladies are working on a duet or collaboration, and now the filming taking place could be for the song’s music video.

“Dua has heard what you haven’t…. ” Miley teased in the caption of the IG photo. Her latest post on Sept. 29 featured various photos of the singer apparently on the set of a music video, wearing a sleeveless black bodysuit, sparkling rhinestone belt, sheer black nylons and in the first picture, a faux-fur cheetah print coat. Miley easily could have kept the same bodysuit hidden underneath her tiger print Versace jacket for a fresh day of shooting with different stockings and shoes.

Miley was seen writhing around on a red velvet bed with a heart-shaped headboard. From all indications, it appears she could be shooting a music video cover for Blondie‘s iconic 1978 smash “Heart of Glass,” as Miley wrote in the caption, “Thank YOU for the ‘Heart Of Glass’ LOVE! Keep steaming! @blondieofficial forever!” Either a 2020 remake of “Heart of Glass” or a fresh “Maneater” cover would be epic from the singer.