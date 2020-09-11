Before performing a cover of ‘Maneater’ on ‘The Tonight Show,’ Miley Cyrus joked about having another ‘ex-husband’ in the future one year after her Liam Hemsworth divorce.

Miley Cyrus appeared virtually on the Sept. 10 episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. In addition to performing her new single, “Midnight Sky,” she also sang a cover of Hall & Oates’ hit, “Maneater.” Before the performance, Jimmy Fallon asked her how she chose that song — and she had a very interesting reason!



“I think it’s very important to be transparent,” Miley explained. “I’m freshly single, so anyone watching that’s my future ex-husband just knows — I told you so! I wear it all out in the open. There’s no skeletons in the closet. I warned you first.” With “Midnight Sky,” Miley has made it pretty clear that settling down with one person isn’t really in the cards for her, and she’s taking control of that narrative even more with this latest declaration.

Before having this awakening, though, Miley was in an on/off relationship with Liam Hemsworth for more than ten years. The two even tied the knot in Dec. 2018, only to split just eight months later. After that, Miley briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter, and was then with Cody Simpson for ten months. She and Cody split in August, just ahead of the release of “Midnight Sky.”

Of course, all of this played out very much in the public eye for Miley, which has not been easy. “I just went through a very public divorce, which f***ing sucked,” she recently admitted. “What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way we used to anymore. I can accept that. I can’t accept [people] villainizing [me] and just all those stories.”

Miley was referring to the fact that she was photographed kissing Kaitlynn on the SAME weekend that news of her split from Liam broke. She pointed out that the timeline of events is often skewed due to when the public sees and hears about something happening. “It’s amazing to me that the public thinks there’s no gap of time that they didn’t see that possibly could have led to this,” Miley explained. “There’s a lot of time in between that you didn’t see.”