Miley Cyrus Stuns In Sheer Bodysuit & Urges Fans To Tune Into iHeartRadio Music Festival — See Pic

Miley Cyrus gave fans a big reason to watch the iHeartRadio Music Festival after she teased her sexy performance outfit on Instagram!

Well hello there! Miley Cyrus, 27, lit up social media by posing in an absolutely stunning ensemble that left little to the imagination. The “We Can’t Stop” singer rocked a sheer black bodysuit (which you can see HERE) that included a ton of shiny bracelets and an overstated necklace. She rocked a shoulder length blonde hairdo for the racy pics with her makeup being on point, particularly in the lip area. She posted this to promote the iHeart Radio Music Festival on September 19 (which she will be performing at) that also includes other big acts like Keith Urban, Usher and Kane Brown.

Miley has been in the news quite often this past year for both her professional and personal lives. She and now ex-boyfriend Cody Simpson, 23, were one of the biggest couples to look out for during quarantine as they were constantly seen in a state of PDA with one another whether it be at home or out and about.

Things appear to be going just fine for them after they shocked the world with their breakup that took place earlier this summer. “They have kept in touch since splitting and of course he reached out when Mammie [Miley’s grandmother] died,” a source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “They really have handled their break up with complete maturity and they’re still on great terms.”

She also opened up about the end of her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, 30. The former couple had an on-again, off-again kind of deal during the 2010 decade which eventually led to an engagement and marriage at her Tennessee home in December 2018. She then confirmed their separation in August 2019 and their divorce was finalized in January.

“I just went through a very public divorce which f**king sucked. What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s okay, I can accept that,” she revealed during an episode of Joe Rogan‘s podcast. “I can’t accept the villainizing and just all those stories.”