Kylie Jenner’s Sexy Bikini Pics Help Increase Vote.Org Traffic By 1500% Ahead Of 1st Debate

Vote.org was flooded with a ton of traffic thanks to a handful of gorgeous photos courtesy of the one and only Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner, 22, like many other celebs have used their social media platforms to encourage their followers to register to vote. The mother-of-one did this in a unique way by posting two smoldering hot snaps of her in a strapless bikini right before the 1st presidential debate between POTUS Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden. The power of who she is clearly worked as Kylie revealed in an Instagram story that Vote.org saw a 1,500 percent increase in traffic as a result of her simply sharing those pics.

She’s not the only one who has taken to showing a little skin as a way to get people to vote. Chris Evans, 39, turned his leaked photo scandal into something positive. “Now that I have your attention,” he wrote, following by a clearly embarrassed emoji, “VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” Other hunky men, like This is Us star Sterling K. Brown, 44, were more intentional in their approach as he purposefully posted a sexy shirtless snap in order to get the job done.

Kylie nearly breaking the internet is nothing new. It’s something she’s excelled in for years as she gets closer and closer to 200 million followers on Instagram. She looked absolutely stunning in a white crop top and jeans while showing a hint of what her $36 million Beverly Hills mansion looked like earlier this month.

The beauty mogul went beyond a sneak peak just days earlier where she took her fans inside her “glam room” that was filled with Kylie Cosmetics and her best magazine covers.

Let’s not forget about all those adorable social media moments with her daughter Stormi! The 2-year-old has stolen our hearts in so many memories posted by Kylie and her daddy Travis Scott, 29, including one of her hopping on top his shiny yellow cab and striking a fierce pose while doing so.