Chris Evans Addresses Photo Leak In The Best Way Ever: ‘Now That I Have Your Attention’

Chris Evans broke his silence on THAT private photo, which he accidentally shared on his own Instagram account over the weekend, when he took to Twitter with a very important message on Sept. 14.

Chris Evans, 39, went radio silent on social media over the weekend, after he accidentally posted a private photo on Instagram on Sept. 12. But now that a few days have passed, and the dust has somewhat settled, he appeared he took to Twitter on Sept. 14 and finally reacted to the incident that sent his fans into a wild tizzy. “Now that I have your attention,” he wrote, following by a clearly embarrassed emoji, “VOTE Nov 3rd!!!” And with that one single tweet, he just became so much hotter than he already was.

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

In case you missed it, Chris took to Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 12, and shared a fun video of his family — including famous brother Scott Evans — playing Heads Up. The video was actually a screen recording from someone’s iPhone, so when the video neared its ending, it showed the camera roll from the phone it was taken from. Sadly, whoever filmed it forgot to later edit and scrap the portion that showed the camera roll.

Anyway, what fans saw in the camera roll were pictures of Chris, the Heads Up video, and what appeared to be a photo of a penis. But since no face or body were shown in the controversial photo at the time, there was no way to confirm whose it was, or whose camera roll was captured in the video — however, fans went wild on Twitter assuming it belonged to Chris.

Immediately after the video was shared on Chris’ Instagram Stories, and fans took notice of the scandalous camera roll, the clip was quickly deleted and Chris went silent. Until now. However, his brother, Scott, and Avengers co-star, Mark Ruffalo, tweeted about the incident over the weekend and tried to make light of it.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, Scott tweeted, “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?”, just hours after Mark tweeted, “Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining.”