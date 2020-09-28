See Pic
Kylie Jenner Lounges In A Strapless, Floral Bikini A Week Into Fall — See Pic

Kylie Jenner
MEGA
It might be getting colder, but Kylie Jenner is keeping it hot! The stunning mogul celebrated the ‘7th day of fall’ with a brand new bikini pic on Instagram. See Kylie working her strapless two-piece by Dior.

Summer may have come and gone, but Kylie Jenner is still soaking up the sun! In a new post the gorgeous entrepreneur, 23, shared to her Instagram account on September 28, Kylie posed-up in a floral-patterned, strapless two-piece by Dior. Kylie put her incredibly tan skin and strong core on full display, even tagging her cosmetic line — Kylie Skin — in the photo.

7th day of fall 👙

The mother-of-one’s caramel hair flowed effortlessly down her shoulder and cascaded right to her waist. Kylie looked truly stunning and completed her look by accessorizing with some gold jewelry, including bracelets, a necklace, and small hoop earrings. “7th day of fall,” Kylie aptly captioned the image, adding a bikini emoji right after her words.

Honestly, we can’t really blame Kylie for continuing to rock bikinis as the season changes to fall. The gorgeous Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gave her fans so much content during her 23rd birthday trip to Turks and Caicos, where she showed off her fit physique in a plethora of pool attire. An August 15 post featured Kylie posing-up in a pink string bikini that fans completely fawned over.

too good 2 be true💫

“Too good 2 be true,” she captioned the carousel post. While Kylie has been serving some seriously smokin’ content on the ‘Gram, her fans have been paying a lot more attention to her personal life, and her relationship with former partner Travis Scott. The one-time couple, who dated from 2017-2019 and share two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, have been seen out and about together getting dinner, leading fans to believe that the two might be rekindling their romance.

“They have snuck out to dinner without getting photographed on a few occasions at least in the last few weeks alone. They try to be discreet about it because they don’t want all the chatter that follows,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Unfortunately for fans who were hoping the two were beginning to fall for one another all over again, it doesn’t seem meant to be. “They will always have chemistry between them, but they’re not together and are not discussing getting back together. They just have a strong connection and like to spend time together. Neither one of them are looking for more right now.”