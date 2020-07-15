Former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne is no stranger to a stunning bikini, and she served some major summer style inspo while on vacation with her boyfriend.

Bella Thorne, 22, is thriving while on vacation with her beau, Benjamin Mascolo, 26. The Infamous star has been relaxing south of the border in Cabo San Lucas, and was spotted on July 14 in a black and yellow tiger print bikini top. She paired the swimsuit with black and pink gym shorts and accessorized with a pearl necklace, as she swept her fiery red locks into a low ponytail.

This isn’t the first time that the couple have escaped to a tropical destination. Back in December 2019, Bella and Ben travelled to Punta Cana for a romantic getaway. The former Disney star posted a series of photos of herself on Dec. 22, rocking a cheetah print bikini while lounging on a day bed by the pool of her hotel. She captioned the three photos of herself, “Insert Santa hat here ^.”

Of course, that wasn’t the only time we’ve seen Bella rock a stunning bikini. Her cheetah bikini was just one of the many sexy bikinis she rocked while on holiday. Three days prior, she posted a photo of herself hugging a tree while in a navy blue bikini top with thin white linen pants and a white button-down top which she kept open. Meanwhile, she also shared pictures of herself rocking a white halter bikini top with little pictures of sushi all over it, crisscrossed in the front revealing major cleavage.

Bella is certainly not shy when it comes to showing off her enviable figure on Instagram and on Dec. 1 the star posted a throwback photo from when she went to Benjamin’s home country of Italy. She shared a photo of herself lounging on a boat in a sexy metallic silver bikini with a ton of diamond necklaces on.

Sometimes, she even pairs bikini tops with skirts or shorts, like this time she was seen in Miami. While on a walk in Miami Beach, Bella was spotted in a matching outfit featuring a skirt and bikini top. She layered a slew of necklaces to accessorize her look, along with a pair of retro sunglasses and a number of bracelets! Swipe through the gallery above to see more pics of the starlet rocking bikinis.