Kendall Jenner’s Hair Makeover: ‘KUWTK’ Star Shows Off New Super Long Extensions

Kendall Jenner is walking around with light brown locks down to her waist and she looks amazing! The model debuted a brand new hair transformation on October 1, and fans think she resembles her big sis, Kim Kardashian. Take a look!

We’re loving Kendall Jenner‘s new hair makeover! The supermodel, 24, debuted a longer, lighter do’ on Instagram Stories on Thursday night — a complete different look than her usual black, mid-length hair. Kendall showed off her long locks in a video that appeared to be filmed in a glam room of sorts. Therefore, her new do’ might’ve been for a secret project or photoshoot. A second video gave a closer look at Kendall’s new hair, which was parted down the middle and styled in loose waves.

Kendall’s new hair is courtesy of LA-based hairstylist to the stars, Irina de León. She most recently styled Chrissy Teigen‘s brunette waves for the model’s fall cover of Marie Claire magazine. Irina has also worked with Kendall’s BFF, Hailey Baldwin, as well as designer Cara Santana, influencer Camila Coelho, and models Karlie Kloss and Hannah Jeter.

Irina is also a part of Jen Atkin‘s Mane Addicts brand, which makes her an official member of the #JenAtkinArmy. Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will know that Jen is a close friend to the family. She cultivated a relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner women after she began styling their hair for events, red carpets and on the show.

In the above photo, you can clearly see the drastic difference between Kendall’s short hair and her new longer locks. The runway star usually sports mid-shoulder-length hair in its natural, straight texture. So, her longer, lighter locks are a refreshing change. Fans are even saying that Kendall’s new look resembles her sister Kim Kardashian, who’s known for donning long, waist-length locks.

Although Kim is currently rocking her usual long, dark hair, the mother of four recently underwent a drastic hair makeover, herself. Back in June, she shocked fans with fiery red hair. “You guys, I dyed my hair red,” Kim nonchalantly said at the time in a video that revealed her new hair. She polled her millions of fans and asked, “Do you love it?” — We loved it, Kim!