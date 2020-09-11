10 Figure-Flattering Biker Shorts To Shop To Look Hot While Working Out Like Hailey Bieber

Biker shorts are all the rage this year — whether you’re heading to the gym or just glamming up your street style! We’ve got the best biker shorts for women to shop!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and so many more celebs have shown us how to style biker shorts throughout this summer! However, the ultimate style star who put biker shorts on the map was Princess Diana in the ’90s, who would rock the trend paired with oversized sweatshirts like the ultimate comfort queen she was.

Hailey Bieber even gave credit to Princess Di in a street-style shoot for Vogue Paris with Gregory Harris. “All credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember,” Hailey captioned the picture of herself on Instagram wearing an oversized red Champion sweatshirt and Intimissimi black cotton biker shorts. Most recently, Hailey and her BFF Kendall Jenner were spotted rocking the biker shorts trend while making a visit to Whole Foods over Labor Day Weekend.

Mrs. Bieber opted for the Kith Women x Misbhv Biker Short in Berry, paired with Supreme Comme des Garcons Shirt Sweater and Nike Free Tr8 Trainers. Kendall showed support for her sister Khloe, while wearing the Good American Medium Impact Crossover Bra paired with over the knee cropped leggings.

Throughout the summer, we saw Kenny wearing an array of biker shorts while out and about, from a pair of the Good American Bike Short to the Adidas Techfit 7 Short Tights, to the classic Adidas Bike Shorts.

Then of course, there is Emily Ratajkowski who is always rocking the trend while walking her dog in NYC! Usually, the actress is wearing her name-brand Inamorata, most recently being spotted in the Sweat Shorts. Just months before, she was seen once more in a pair of the Inamorata Franklin Shorts, matched with an oversized comfy Yeezy Season 6 Sweatshirt.

Inspired by your favorite celebs, we have biker shorts for women to take from the gym to the streets! Shop here!

1. Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Short

The ultimate, fan-fave Alo Yoga High-Waist Biker Short is a must-have! Made with Alo’s signature lifting, sculpting Airbrush fabric, the moisture-wicking technology and ultimate stretch material is perfect for any activity! The biker shorts come in a variety of colors and often go out of stock quickly — so go get yours now! $56, aloyoga.com

2. lululemon Align Short

lululemon’s signature Align collection is filled with buttery-smooth fabric that feels light and free during any workout without budging. The Align biker shorts have been an absolute summer staple when it comes to biker shorts for women! Sweat-wicking and breathable, the Align biker shorts come in a variety of lengths, from 4″ to 6″! $58, lululemon.com

3. Outdoor Voices TechSweat Flex Shorts

Outdoor Voices’ TechSweat Flex Shorts are on the shorter side of biker shorts, but they’re lightweight, breathable TechSweat™ fabric featuring a soft flexible waistband makes these one of the best on the market! Something that fans of these biker shorts constantly point out is that they don’t hike up or roll. Not to mention, the price is perfect! $48, outerdoorvoices.com

4. Spanx Look at Me Now Bike Shorts

While your Spanx are typically squeezing you in and smoothing you out underneath your clothes, their ultra-flattering Look At Me Now Bike Shorts will put your curves on display for all to see! The inseam in these biker shorts are a little longer, hitting just above the knee. As the company says, these seamless shorts give you a flat gut and GREAT butt, no squats required! $58, spanx.com

5. Everlane Perform Bike Shorts

100% human, 100% the perfect fit! Everlane’s Perform Bike Shorts feature a standard 8″ inseam and are a great option for low and moderate intensity activity, like yoga or bike riding (a la J.Lo!) Even more, the bike shorts are comprised of 58% recycled nylon and you cannot beat the great price! $38, everlane.com

6. Good American The Boss Bike Short

From the boardroom to bar, these Good American The Boss Bike Shorts have the ability to go from day to night and be styled in multiple ways! A favorite of Shay Mitchell, the star rocked these biker shorts paired with a long blazer and minimalist sandals. Biker shorts are the best way to dress up any look but stay comfortable — a secret from the stars! $125, goodamerican.com

7. BALEAF Women’s High Waist Workout Biker Yoga Running Compression Exercise Shorts

These aren’t just your simple black biker shorts, ladies! The BALEAF Women’s High-Waist Workout, Biker, Yoga, Running Compression Exercise Shorts have pockets! In addition to the moisture-wicking, breathable and stretchy fabric, these shorts have a longer inseam, as well, to help avoid chafing and provide full coverage. These are simply the perfect go-to biker shorts that will flatter you during any workout! $21.99, amazon.com

8. Girlfriend Collective Bike Stretch Shorts

Another celeb fave of Sofia Richie and Hailey Baldwin! Girlfriend Collective, started by Ellie and Quang Dinh in 2016, diverted over 9 million plastic water bottles from landfills to craft its signature four-way stretch fabric that is featured in these Bike Stretch Shorts! With sweat-wicking technology and a compression fit, the Girlfriend Collective Bike Stretch Shorts can be worn for everyday comfort or in the gym! $48, net-a-porter.com

9. Terez Leopard Goals Bike Shorts

Kylie Jenner loves a printed biker short, and the Terez Leopard Goals Bike Shorts are the perfect choice for modeling after the lip kit mogul! In addition to the fun pattern, Terez’s biker shorts for women have a high-waisted design for a super flattering look. The fabric is mid-weight activewear jersey, just like Terez’s famous printed leggings, and the skinny fit is leg elongating and ultra-flattering! $72, shopbop.com

10. Persit Yoga Shorts for Women High Waist Running Athletic Workout Bike Compression Shorts with Pocket

We absolutely love these Persit Yoga Shorts that feature pockets and a super cute hint of print down the side! High-waisted with a wide ban, these sports shorts provide secure coverage with great gentle tummy compression to shape your body for a flattering look. The hint of print comes in multiple patterns, like a leopard print and camo! $18.99, amazon.com