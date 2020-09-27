Gwen Stefani Rocks Tank Top & Shredded Daisy Dukes In Photo Shoot For New LAMB Line Of Glasses

Gwen Stefani posed for a series of snaps promoting her new eyewear line, and was seen rocking silver necklaces adorned with her boyfriend Blake Shelton’s last name.

Pop princess Gwen Stefani is a woman of many talents — one of them being eyewear designing! The singer, 50, was seen posing for her latest L.A.M.B campaign, as she rocked a new line of her eyeglasses. The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker looked incredibly chic as she worked with her team in Beverly Hills on September 26 to capture the campaign, and was seen wearing two different glasses from her new collection. The first featured a red and white frame with glass lenses, while the second picture showed her rocking gold, reflective sunglasses.

The mom-of-three wore a unique ensemble, including a white tank top and cut-off daisy duke shorts on top of black fishnet stockings. She also rocked a green, check flannel top, which she alternated between wearing, and tying around her waist. In true Gwen form, she slicked her bright blonde tresses behind her shoulders and opted for a bold, red lip. She also accessorized to the max, donning multiple gold bangles, oversized rings, and layered gold necklaces, including chains which read: “Stefani” and “Shelton”.

That is of course, a reference to her beau Blake Shelton with whom she recently purchased a home in the Los Angeles San Fernando Valley with. The pair were also in the headlines this month after performing at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sept. 16. Gwen took to Instagram to gush over their ‘date night’ at the show, but rather than share a current photo of the pair, she posted an image that appeared to have been taken many years ago — long before they knew each other.

In fact, she photoshopped Blake’s face right over that of her her ex, Gavin Rossdale! “You did NOT with this photoshopping,” one fan commented on the pic, with a series of crying laughing emojis. Thousands of other comments rolled in praising Gwen for the ‘shade’ she threw at her ex-hubby, who she split from in 2015 amid reports that he had an affair with their sons’ nanny.