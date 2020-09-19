Gavin Rossdale, 54, Goes Shirtless For Tennis Session After Ex Gwen Stefani’s BF Calls Her His ‘Inspiration’

Father Time has been as kind to Gavin Rossdale as it has to his ex Gwen Stefani. The 54-year-old singer looked super sexy shirtless, showing off his toned torso during a sunny tennis session.

For a 54-year-old man, Gavin Rossdale sure looks like a snack! The former Bush frontman and Gwen Stefani‘s ex-husband has always been an avid tennis player, and the game has kept him in amazing shape. The singer showed off how his abs and torso are still so toned and muscular well into his 50’s when he went shirtless during a tennis match in Los Angeles on Sept. 18. Even things like sagging skin that should be happening at this point in life aren’t happening to Gavin, as his arms, chest and stomach looked fit and firm. Even his oblique muscles are ripped!

Gavin wore a white headband to keep his brown rock star locks pulled away from his face. He wore several leather strands around his neck, which he tied off to form a chic necklace. Gavin’s arm tattoos were visible and and his skin positively glistened with a light layer of sweat. The father of four wore a pair of white shorts with a light camo print on them, and Nike tennis shoes.

Gavin’s tennis game came just two days after Gwen totally dissed him by photoshopping him out of a sweet snapshot of the former couple back in the day. Then she turned around and replaced Gavin with a throwback photo of her current boyfriend Blake Shelton, 44, and made it look like Blake and Gwen were sweethearts in their 20’s…with retro outfits, hair and all. She wrote in the caption that it was their “date night” to that evening’s Academy of Country Music Awards, where the two performed on Sept. 16.

The original photo was from the late-90’s when Gwen and Gavin were young lovebirds whose respective bands — No Doubt and Bush — had just broke big. In the original, Gavin was wearing a navy zip up sweater, t-shirt and jeans along with his longer 90’s hair while standing next to his then-girlfriend. Gwen removed him from the photo showing her in a navy crop top, low slung jeans and a platinum vintage hairdo. She replaced the father of her three kids with one of Blake in his 20’s, rocking a long mullet, cowboy hat and an unflattering long brown suede jacket. She posted the amazing new photo to her Instagram page and wrote, “#datenight @acmawards w my boo @blakeshelton gx.”

During the ACMs, Gwen and Blake performed their latest duet “Happy Anywhere.” It marked the “Don’t Speak” singer’s first ever performance on a country music awards special. Later that evening, Blake gushed over Gwen when he took home Single of the Year for “God’s Country.” In his speech he said, “Thank you, Gwen Stefani, for encouraging me to keep doing this and inspiring me and continuing to be my inspiration.” Awww! Five years after Gwen and and Blake found love after their respective 2015 splits — Gwen from Gavin after 13 years of marriage and Blake from Miranda Lambert after four wedded years — and their love just keeps getting stronger.