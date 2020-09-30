Scott Disick got some adorable lifeguard duty as he watched over daughter Penelope and her cousin North West’s pool party at his mansion.

In his younger days, Scott Disick wouldn’t miss a Las Vegas pool party. Now he’s playing chaperone to one involving children, one of which is his own eight-year-old daughter Penelope Disick. The 37-year-old was there to oversee the backyard fun going down at his Hidden Hills, CA estate’s swimming pool as Pen had her cousin North West, 7, over for a playdate, along with two of their friends. The Lord shared a sweet photo of the girls to his Instagram stories, writing, “Pool party up in da club.”

Penelope was dressed in a Versace white Baroque print swimsuit, which runs roughly $235. No doubt her designer label loving father had something to do with the fashionable swimwear. Northie could be seen wearing a black swimsuit with a silver star across the right side, as she was splashing around with a pair of blue swim goggles in her hand.

Scott has had a lot more time to be a hands-on dad to his kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41, ever since his split with girlfriend Sofia Richie after three years together. He and the 23-year-old model broke up initially in late May, but continued to have a few social interactions here and there in early July. But by August, the couple was done for good, not even following each other on Instagram anymore.

It’s great to see Penelope getting love from her daddy on his Instagram, after her little brother Reign has taken over as Scott’s social media star ever since the five-year-old got his very first haircut in Aug. 2020, having his waist-length locks chopped off. P got a cuddle from her dad in a July 31 Instagram pic at the beach in Malibu, where he called her, “My little beach baby.” He followed it up with a Sept. 2 photo holding on to his daughter in front of the Pacific Ocean from the Kar-Jenner beach house and wrote, “Me and peep.” But otherwise, Reign and his new look has been the star on Scott’s Instagram.

Reign has been featured in eight of Scott’s IG posts since Aug. 5, after the little guy got his buzz cut. The Talentless creator is obviously a big fan of his youngest child’s new look, as he’s shared an unusually high number of solo posts to his 24 million followers featuring the cutie pie.

Reign’s hair started growing out after the big Aug. 4 chop that made Kourtney write “I am not ok” in the caption of the unveiling photo. While the 41-year-old desperately missed long hair on her son, Reign wanted the cut and Scott clearly loves it. Now the boy has his hair currently buzzed into a mohawk, and the Flip It Like Disick star said his son was “Killing it,” in a Sept. 26 photo inside a luxury Sprinter van. There’s no word on if Kourtney is “ok” with Reign’s new look, which Scott debuted on his IG on Sept. 19.