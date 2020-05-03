See Pic
Penelope Disick, 7, & North West, 6, Reunite & Wear Matching Outfits — See Cute Pic

Cousins Penelope Disick and North West reunited and looked to be having a blast with one another in their matching outfits!

So much fun! Kourtney Kardashian, 41, posted a cute Instagram pic of her daughter Penelope Disick, 7, and niece North West, 6, reuniting for a fun day in the sun on Saturday, May 2. It looked to be a great minds think alike kind of deal, fashion wise, for the youngsters as they twinned in their adorable matching outfits! Both of the girls wore white tank tops and colorful sweatpants that were different variations of the color pink. Kim Kardashian & Kanye West‘s eldest child also sported a pink sweatshirt tied around her waist with her hair up in a bun. The girls did differ in the shoe department, however, as North opted to wear pink sandals while Penelope had on orange sneakers.

Vroom vroom! North and Penelope looked to be spending part of their day getting in some exercise as the latter was seen chilling with her bike outside. Her father Scott Disick, 35, has been enjoying a much different kind of vehicle as of late as he’s been seen on the beaches of Malibu on his motorbike with girlfriend Sofia Richie, 22. The longtime couple have been escaping quarantine over the past month with Sofia stunning in a variety of gorgeous bikinis that effortlessly highlight her amazing figure.

Penelope and North’s reunion happened just weeks after the KarJenner clan put on one epic birthday bash for Kourtney amid them being in self-isolation. They pulled off an amazing drive by where everyone from Khloe Kardashian, 35, to Kendall Jenner, 24, parked in front of her house and celebrated their beloved family member while Rihanna‘s song “Birthday Cake” played in the background.

Kourtney and her kids appear to be doing A-OK during their time in quarantine. The mother/daughter duo made hearts melt when they recreated the iconic pasta scene from the classic Disney film Lady & The Tramp in an Instagram video posted on Monday, April 20. “My lady,” the doting mother captioned the snap. Aww!