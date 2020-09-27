Watch
Chris Brown & Ammika Harris’ Son Aeko, 10 Months, Makes Cute Noises In An Adorable Pair Of PJs

Ammika Harris took to her Instagram story to share an adorable new video of her and Chris Brown’s 10-month-old son Aeko donning elephant pajamas and learning sounds from a toy.

Aeko Brown may only be 10 months old but he’s already learning how to talk! The sweet tot could be seen listening to the “coo coo” sound from either a toy or clock in one of his mom Ammika Harris‘ latest Instagram story videos and it was the cutest thing to see! In the clip, he is wearing light blue pajamas with black-outlined elephants all over them and is sitting on the floor while his hands rest on a book. “Say coo coo!” a voice that sounds like Ammika’s says as he looks at the camera.

The new video is just one of many posts that the proud mom has shared to her social media page since her baby boy’s arrival. In mid-Sept. she shared a clip that showed her mini-me taking his first steps while smiling from ear to ear and making enthusiastic sounds. “Good job!” Ammika exclaimed as he made his way to her.

Before that milestone moment, the brunette beauty posted a different video of her son, whom she shares with Chris Brown, 31, and in it, he could be seen wearing a $110 navy blue polo shirt by British label Burberry. “My handsome little man,” Ammika captioned the post, which showed the precious cargo in his stroller.

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris welcomed their son Aeko 10 months ago. (Backgrid)

Although both Ammika and Chris have regularly gushed over Aeko in public, they haven’t been able to spend time together as a family in person due to the pandemic. Ammika has been raising her little boy in Germany while Chris remains in the U.S. a lot of the time. “Ammika is not currently living with Chris at the moment and she’s still in Germany at this point with Aeko,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife back in February.

The parents, who’ve had an on-again, off-again relationship, have been working hard on co-parenting despite the current circumstances. “It’s unsure when she’ll [Ammika} come back to the states, but she is constantly in communication with Chris,” the source explained. “Ammika is always talking with Chris over FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending pictures and videos, etc so Chris is still very much involved in his son’s life and knows what’s going on with him and Ammika at all times.”