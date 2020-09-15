Chris Brown’s little boy Aeko just took some big life steps…literally. The 9-month-old walked for the first time and the sweet moment was captured on video.

Chris Brown‘s 9-month-old son Aeko is on the verge of becoming a full-on toddler, in addition to learning how to speak. The little guy took his first steps in a new video and it could not have been any more precious. His mom Ammika Harris, 26, shared the moment to her Instagram stories, with Aeko seen standing up in her living room. He made a couple of frustrated noises until Ammika held up what looked to he a hand-held drawing board. She moved it just out of his reach, causing Aeko to walk forward towards it take his first very first steps!

“C’mon, c’mon,” Ammika cheered on her little guy as he kept reaching to grab the board. That resulted in forward movement, and she counted each step from one through four. At that point he fell to the ground, as Ammika cheered “good job baby!” Aeko was first showing off how he can stand in photos Ammika shared on Aug. 23, so his ability to walk has come so quickly.

The big moment went down in Ammika’s living room. Little drawing markers could be seen on the carpet, which appeared to be what Aeko had been playing with on the drawing board. A little grey blanket was visible in the background, which matched the little one’s grey and white onesie. A man’s voice could be heard speaking, but it wasn’t Chris’ as Ammika is living in Germany. It appeared to be the person taking the video of Aeko’s milestone moment as Ammika was interacting with her son.

Chris must be so thrilled that his son took his first steps, but had to have been a little heartbroken not to be there in person. He hasn’t been able to travel to Germany since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. But at least Ammika made sure to capture Aeko’s first four steps in life on video, so that the pair will always be able to relive that magical moment.

Ammika has been sharing several photos recently of what a growing boy her son is. On Sept. 11, she posted an Instagram photo holding onto him while on a rooftop near sunset, with her handsome little guy smiling back at her. “Best buddy for a lifetime,” she captioned the precious photo. Aeko was seen in his $110 Burberry baby polo, with his face looking more and more like Chris by the day. The next day the stylish little boy rocked a Gucci t-shirt and Ammika noted how big he’s becoming, captioning the Instagram photo, “BABY HERCULES!” Aeko is just the cutest!