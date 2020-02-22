Chris Brown ‘Can’t Wait To Hold’ Ammika Harris & Baby Aeko When They Return Home From Germany

Chris Brown is eagerly awaiting the stateside return of Ammika Harris & their baby Aeko as the mother/son duo are currently residing in Germany.

“Chris is confident that Ammika and his son will be back in the states soon enough and he can’t wait to hold them again,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Friday, February 21. “Chris loves them both so much and they are everything to him. He knows they’re doing well in Germany and have a lot of support there from Ammika’s family too. Chris is constantly getting updates on how they’re doing and he loves seeing how much his son is growing up. Chris knows what an amazing mom Ammika is and he’s completely confident that she’s taking amazing care of Aeko while they’re in Germany.” Ammika Harris, 26, confirmed that she and their baby boy Aeko, 3 Mos, have been living overseas in Germany after she was asked about it on Instagram on January 13.

“Ammika is not currently living with Chris at the moment and she’s still in Germany at this point with Aeko,” another source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her co-parenting situation with Chris Brown, 30 on Saturday, February 15. “It’s unsure when she’ll come back to the states, but she is constantly in communication with Chris. Ammika is always talking with Chris over FaceTime with Aeko, texting, sending pictures and videos, etc so Chris is still very much involved in his son’s life and knows what’s going on with him and Ammika at all times.”

Both parents are staying busy amid their son growing each and every day. “Ammika is still modeling and she’s been doing photo shoots for Fashion Nova in Germany and Chris just wrapped his tour so he’s enjoying some down time but he’s always working on something behind the scenes,” the source added. “Ammika loves Chris’ mom and they have a great relationship. They also catch up often so Ammika can keep Chris’ mom updated with everything about Aeko.”

Chris and Ammika welcomed their first child on November 20, 2019, after months of speculation that the model was expecting. “BABY AEKO”, Chris captioned his first post of the sleeping baby on December 13, which was then followed by a sweet pic of big sister Royalty, 5 — his daughter with ex Nia Guzman — changing diapers!