Jennifer Lopez, 51, Looks Hotter Than Ever In Half Unbuttoned Top For Sexy DSW Campaign

Jennifer Lopez looked fierce and fab at 51 in a new photo spread for DSW’s latest campaign. Check out the sexy pics featuring the actress and singer’s stunning curly ‘do and more!

Is the temperature rising, or is it these new set of photos featuring Jennifer Lopez? In a new DSW campaign spread by the brand, the “On The Floor” singer, 51, looked absolutely stunning and the hottest she’s ever been in a series of three new photos, courtesy of DSW. The first photo in the collection totally raised the temperature. The image featured J. Lo’s tussled caramel curls framing her face.

The Hustlers star also worked a maroon lip, nearly matching the bedroom bench she rested her feet on. J. Lo sported a white button down top with a number of the buttons undone. With no pants on, J. Lo’s long legs were on full display, featuring her snakeskin bootie heels as the main fixture of the image.

The next photo featured J. Lo posing while reclined on a chez lounge. She wore high-waisted, de-stressed jeans with a crocheted bralette and a black and white cardigan. In this image, J. Lo sported a pair of white sneakers and her voluminous hair was totally stunning. A third image, which you can see below, bore a significant resemblance to the one above.

The final image wholly showed off J. Lo’s strong core and the rips in her jeans. The star looked completely comfortable in her repose. Plus, Jennifer is no stranger to collaborating with DSW on photoshoots. In July 2020, Jennifer unveiled her DSW shoe collection with a series of smoldering hot photos. J. Lo sported a slew of sexy pics for the July photo spread, including a leopard print jacket and short shorts, a puffy leather jacket with matching bralette and a sheer black top with knee-high, peep-toe boots.

Jennifer, a fashion icon in her own right, has been showing her sensibility for style for decades. Over the course of the ’90s, 2000s, 2010s, and now 2020s, J. Lo has been a total style inspiration, paying homage to her Latinx roots while giving off a wholly contemporary and fun modern vibe. After taking over movies and music, we cannot wait to watch J. Lo take over the world of fashion!