Jennifer Lopez, 51, Holds Onto ‘Last Few Moments Of Summer’ In Stunning New Bikini Pic

Jennifer Lopez isn’t ready to say goodbye to sunny beach days. The superstar just shared a bikini pic to let it be known that she’s still in the summer mood — even though it’s almost officially fall.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, showed off her enviable curves and six pack abs in a sultry beach pic she posted to her Instagram page on Sept. 14. In the snap she’s stretched out on a towel on the sand, wearing a hot pink string bikini. She’s leaning up on one hand and staring out at the ocean. Her hair is up in a messy bun and she’s wearing her signature hoop earrings.

Jen captioned the pic: “Holding on to the last few moments of summer.” It’s unclear who took the beautiful photo, but odds are high it was her fiancee Alex Rodriguez, 45. The happy couple have been enjoying plenty of beach days near their home in the Hamptons this summer.

Earlier this summer the former New York Yankees player shared a pic from a “perfect” beach day with their kids. The snap, posted on Instagram, showed him getting cozy with Jennifer and their blended family, including his daughter Ella, 12, and her twins Emme, 12, and Max, 12.

It’s always hard to say goodbye to summer, but luckily Jennifer has plenty of great things to look forward to — including her wedding. Alex and Jennifer got engaged in March of 2019, but they were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the global pandemic.

We reported back in May that the pair wouldn’t opt for a ‘corona wedding’ and were more likely to wait until they can celebrate with all their friends and family. “Jennifer and Alex have completely put wedding planning on pause right now with no firm date in sight,” a source told us. “They’re being realistic about everything and were very much in the thick of it with lots of details in place before coronavirus happened.”

The Selena star and her baseball fiancee have yet to set a new date, but when the wedding does happen it is sure to be one heck of a party — with plenty of high fashion moments. We recently spoke to Project Runway alum Michael Costello and he revealed that he’s in the running to design the dress Jennifer will wear at her reception. He told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVLEY, “I don’t even know who she’s going to pick [to design her wedding dress] when she does get married but I know I’m going to be an option maybe for a reception dress, hopefully,” he dished on the singer’s upcoming wedding.