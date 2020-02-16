Jennifer Lopez Proves She Is Fit To Perfection At 50 In Tiny White Bikini — ‘Recharged’: Pic

Jennifer Lopez’s abs are already winning 2020. The gorgeous megastar shared a new snap in a barely-there bikini and she looked flawless.

Who do we have to pay to look like Jennifer Lopez at 50 years old!? The singer posted a mirror selfie to Instagram on Feb. 16, and appeared nothing short of toned, tanned, and fabulous. The Hustlers star has been rejuvenating after a truly hectic start to the new decade, absolutely slaying the Super Bowl Half Time show, and rocking red carpets everywhere from New York Fashion Week to Oscars after parties. Her latest snap, which she captioned “Relaxed and recharged”, showed the mom-of-two in a barely there white bikini with no makeup and her hair slicked back into a tight top-knot.

A luxe Versace couch cushion can be seen in the background of the snap, along with a bedazzled cup, featuring glittering gold and silver bling. Famous friends were quick to comment on the star’s pic. Kourtney Kardashian, 40, wrote “Damn” with the heart eye cat emoji, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, 40, commented, “Damn man”, and NBA star actress Gabrielle Union wrote “unicorn”. We’re with you on that one Gabby!

J.Lo recently dazzled in a plunging green gown at an Oscars after-party on Feb. 9. The sparkling dress, adorned with gorgeous beading all over, also featured a thigh-high slit and a cutout on the side. Jennifer posted a photo of her fabulous look on Instagram and captioned it using lyrics from her hit “On The Floor.” She wrote, “Dance the night away, live your life and stay young on the floor.” Her hair was styled in glamorous waves and she rocked her signature nude lip.

The multi-hyphenate may have been snubbed by the Oscars, however she basically won 2020 with her incredible Super Bowl Halftime show on Feb. 2 with Shakira, 43. J. Lo also wowed us on the red carpet: just one day before the Oscars, she sparkled on the blue carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in a silver sequined Valentino top and a purple skirt.

She also attended the Golden Globes low-key looking like a beautiful present in a white Valentino gown that featured huge green and gold bows. Jennifer was a nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role and walked the red carpet with fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44. Is there anything this woman can’t do? No. The answer is a very solid no.