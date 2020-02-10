Jennifer Lopez, 50, Slays In Sequined Green Gown With Thigh-High Slit At Oscars After-Party

Jennifer Lopez ended the awards season with her best look yet. The ‘Hustlers’ star and Super Bowl halftime show performer dazzled in a drop dead gorgeous look at an Oscars after-party.

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez, 50, to take Oscars after-party fashion to a whole new level. J.Lo dazzled in a plunging green gown for her night out. The sparkling dress, adorned with gorgeous beading all over, also featured a thigh-high slit and a cutout on the side. Jennifer posted a photo of her fabulous look on Instagram and captioned it using lyrics from her hit “On The Floor.” She wrote, “Dance the night away, live your life and stay young on the floor.” Her hair was styled in glamorous waves and she rocked her signature nude lip.

Jennifer may have been snubbed by the Oscars, but she’s totally won 2020 already. She teamed up with Shakira, 43, for one incredible Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 2. Jennifer has also wowed at every single awards show this season. Just one day before the Oscars, the Hustlers star sparkled on the blue carpet at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in a silver sequined Valentino top and a purple skirt.

At the start of 2020, Jennifer kicked off her fashion reign at the Golden Globes. She gave off major Christmas present vibes with her white Valentino gown that featured huge green and gold bows. Jennifer was a nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role and walked the red carpet with fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44.

Jennifer went for a much simpler look at the 2020 SAG Awards. She stunned in a black strapless gown that featured a bow on the back and a long train. At the Critics’ Choice Awards, the actress/singer was dripping jewels. She slayed in a backless cream-colored gown that was adorned with jewels and paired her dress with dangling diamond earrings.

After the incredible year she’s had, what’s next for JLo? She’s got another romantic comedy coming out in 2020 titled Marry Me. The movie also stars Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman. On top of that, J.Lo and A-Rod still have to have that epic wedding of theirs!