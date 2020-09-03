Exclusive
Hollywood Life

‘Project Runway’s Michael Costello Says He’s In Running To Design Jennifer Lopez’s Reception Dress

jlo
AP Images
Jennifer LopezJack Premiere 1996
Jennifer Lopez'MEN IN BLACK' PREMIERE, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA, 1997.
Jennifer Lopez'Out Of Sight' PremiereJune 17, 1998: Los Angeles, CaJennifer Lopez'Out Of Sight' PremierePhoto ® Alex Berliner/Berliner Studio
Jennifer LopezGQ MEN OF THE YEAR AWARDS, NEW YORK, AMERICA - 21 OCT 1998 View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
and

Designer Michael Costello has been hard at work designing face masks while in quarantine, but he also dished on a possible celebrity client.

Project Runway alum Michael Costello is known for his work with A-list clients like Beyonce, Mariah Carey, and Lady Gaga, however there’s one very special celeb he’s hoping to design for. The former reality TV star, who appeared on the eighth season of the popular fashion series, spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about getting the chance to work with Jennifer Lopez. “I don’t even know who she’s going to pick [to design her wedding dress] when she does get married but I know I’m going to be an option maybe for a reception dress, hopefully,” he dished on the singer’s upcoming wedding.

jlo
JLo was forced to postpone her wedding. Image: AP Images

The designer, who has been hard at work making face masks for front line workers amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, has actually worked with JLo in the past. “We have over 60 placements with JLo wearing us, but if I was going to design a dress for JLo, I feel like I would want to do a very fairytale ballgown,” he told HL. “I feel like we always see JLo in something super sexy, super low cut with a lot of skin and a high slit. But I would love to see my version of JLo in some kind of enchanted, maybe long sleeve botanical kind of garden vibe, very whimsy with lots of tulle, a higher neck line or maybe something Jackie O inspired.”

michael
Michael Costello might design JLo’s wedding reception dress. Image: AP Images

“I’d love to see her in something very 1950s, a classic silhouette, almost a very Balenciaga inspired neckline. But she’s JLo. You can put anything on her and she really is going to look amazing,” he said, adding that she hadn’t yet picked the designer for her reception dress. “I usually do get the good inside scoop but I haven’t heard anything yet. They’re keeping really good secrets on it.”

JLo and Alex Rodriguez, 44, who got engaged in March of 2019, were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the global pandemic. We reported back in May that the pair wouldn’t opt for a ‘corona wedding’ and were more likely to wait until they can celebrate with all their friends and family. “Jennifer and Alex have completely put wedding planning on pause right now with no firm date in sight,” a source told us. “They’re being realistic about everything and were very much in the thick of it with lots of details in place before coronavirus happened.”