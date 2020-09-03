‘Project Runway’s Michael Costello Says He’s In Running To Design Jennifer Lopez’s Reception Dress

Designer Michael Costello has been hard at work designing face masks while in quarantine, but he also dished on a possible celebrity client.

Project Runway alum Michael Costello is known for his work with A-list clients like Beyonce, Mariah Carey, and Lady Gaga, however there’s one very special celeb he’s hoping to design for. The former reality TV star, who appeared on the eighth season of the popular fashion series, spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively about getting the chance to work with Jennifer Lopez. “I don’t even know who she’s going to pick [to design her wedding dress] when she does get married but I know I’m going to be an option maybe for a reception dress, hopefully,” he dished on the singer’s upcoming wedding.

The designer, who has been hard at work making face masks for front line workers amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, has actually worked with JLo in the past. “We have over 60 placements with JLo wearing us, but if I was going to design a dress for JLo, I feel like I would want to do a very fairytale ballgown,” he told HL. “I feel like we always see JLo in something super sexy, super low cut with a lot of skin and a high slit. But I would love to see my version of JLo in some kind of enchanted, maybe long sleeve botanical kind of garden vibe, very whimsy with lots of tulle, a higher neck line or maybe something Jackie O inspired.”

“I’d love to see her in something very 1950s, a classic silhouette, almost a very Balenciaga inspired neckline. But she’s JLo. You can put anything on her and she really is going to look amazing,” he said, adding that she hadn’t yet picked the designer for her reception dress. “I usually do get the good inside scoop but I haven’t heard anything yet. They’re keeping really good secrets on it.”